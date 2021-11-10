Panasonic introduced a new large-aperture wide fixed focal length lens as the fourth addition to the series of four F1.8 large-aperture lenses based on the L-Mount system standard.

The new compact, lightweight LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 for the LUMIX S Series suppresses focus breathing and features a micro-step aperture control, for professional quality video recording.

With the introduction of the LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 (S-S35) for the LUMIX S Series, Panasonic now offers a total of four F1.8 fixed focal length lenses from the LUMIX S Series including 85mm (S-S85), 50mm (S-S50), 24mm (S-S24) and the new 35mm (S-S35) lens. The quartet features a common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantages in use. The center of gravity of these lenses is comparable, allowing easy and quick exchanging of lenses with minimum balance adjustment when the camera is on a gimbal. Consistent diameter also enables the use of common filters, and users will benefit from its descriptive performance.

While the LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 is a compact, lightweight solution that photographers will want to have in their kit, as this large-aperture wide fixed focal length lens is suitable for anything from landscapes, snapshots and portraits to high-quality close-ups, thanks to its minimum focusing distance of 0.24m, videographers will also appreciate the versatility of the lens, which Panasonic says “excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Together with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, the lens achieves professional quality video recording.”

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 is comprised of eleven lens elements in nine groups including three aspherical lenses and three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses. The use of three aspherical lenses realizes both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses. The ED lenses also effectively suppress chromatic aberration.

A new 18mm ultra wide 1.8F lens is coming

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation, working with the camera’s high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring, while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Panasonic says that “sensitivity, or the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum, can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation.”

With its approximately 295g compact size and light weight, the LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 features stunning mobility to fit the S5, LUMIX’s smallest full-frame model. The rugged dust/splash-resistant design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm. One important note: Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

To further strengthen the S-Series lens system, development is underway for a new 18 mm ultra wide angle fixed focal length lens with F1.8 large aperture. Alongside the development of new lenses, firmware update programs are also available for the conventional S-R70200, S-E70200, S-R70300 and S-R24105 lenses to improve the stability of Image Stabilizer during video recording. Firmware update programs for S-R70200 (Ver.1.2), S-E70200 (Ver.1.1), S-R70300 (Ver.1.1) and S-R24105 (Ver.1.2) are available at https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/download/index4.html.

Available soon

In addition, image stabilization performance of Dual I.S. 2 has been increased from 6.5 stops to 7.5 stops for photoshoot when the S-R24105 is mounted on the LUMIX S1H, S1R or S1, says Panasonic. The results are based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=105mm.] Performance is guaranteed when the S-R24105 is mounted on the LUMIX S1H, S1R or S1, as of November 9, 2021.

With the new lens and the announcement of the new 18 mm ultra wide, along with the firmware updates, Panasonic confirms its commitment to further expansion of L-Mount lens lineup, as well as the enhancement of performance, to fulfill the needs and maximize satisfaction of customers.

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 (S-S35) will be available at the end of November for $699.99.