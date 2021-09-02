The compact and lightweight LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 (S-S24) for the LUMIX S series will be loved by photographers, but this is a lens videographers should consider adding to their toolkits.

Designed with gimbal use in mind, able to suppress focus breathing and with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, the new LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is ideal to record professional quality video.

Panasonic introduced this month a new large-aperture wide fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 (S-S24), as the third addition to the series of four F1.8 large-aperture lenses based on the L-Mount system standard. A total of four F1.8 fixed focal length lenses from the LUMIX S Series including 85mm (S-S85), 50mm (S-S50) and the new 24mm (S-S24) – and an upcoming 35mm – lens feature a common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantages in use.

While photographers will love to use the LUMIX S 24mm F1.8, for its compactness and weight, this is a lens designed with videographers in mind, one which continues the trend started with the other lenses mentioned here. The lenses’ center of gravity is similar, which makes it easy to exchange lenses quickly with minimum balance adjustment when the camera is on a gimbal. In addition, their descriptive performance is consistent, and a uniform diameter enables the use of common filters.

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is comprised of twelve lens elements in eleven groups including three aspherical lenses, three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens. Panasonic says that “the use of three aspherical lenses realizes both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses. It is suitable for versatile situations ranging from landscapes to snapshots, taking advantage of the wide angle of view. The ED lenses and the UED lens effectively suppress chromatic aberration.”

No focus breathing

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera’s high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation.

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Further, with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, professional quality video can be recorded.

With its approximately 310g compact size and light weight, the LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 features stunning mobility to fit the S5, LUMIX’s smallest full-frame model. The rugged dust/splash-resistant design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero (14 degrees Fahrenheit) for high mobility. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 (S-S24) will be available at valued channel partners for $899.99 in mid-October.