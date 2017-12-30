At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, LG will introduce upgraded models of its popular monitor lineup with Nano IPS technology, ideal solutions for media prosumers.

With the introduction of a standard for HDR, which will be presented at CES 2018, companies are preparing their models to comply with the requisites. LG is one of the first companies to announce new models, starting with the new 32-inch UHD 4K monitor (model 32UK950), the first to offer, also, LG’s advanced Nano IPS technology.

Nano IPS technology involves the application of nanometer-sized particles to the screen’s LED to absorb excess light wavelengths. According to LG, this greatly enhances the intensity and purity of on-screen colors for a more accurate and life-like viewing experience. This LG monitor can display 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, comparable to monitors used to master Hollywood blockbusters. Ideal for media prosumers seeking superb color reproduction with its support for HDR 600 LG 32UK950 users will experience high dynamic range of peak brightness of 600 candela (cd/㎡).

The Nano IPS technology now introduced is something LG was developing on its quest to take color reproduction capabilities to a new level. The introduction of support for HDR600, with even higher dynamic range of peak brightness, is LG’s response to customer feedback. The new 32-inch UHD 4K, model 32UK950, features new connectivity options with full Thunderbolt 3 compatibility.

The new model offers the first Thunderbolt 3 docking display to support 4K daisy chaining, allowing a set-up of dual 4K monitors. This LG monitor can connect to Thunderbolt 3 notebooks like Macbook Pro via a single active Thunderbolt 3 cable – no charging adapter or unsightly USB cables required. This monitor’s single Thunderbolt 3 cable transmits 4K content and sound while providing enough charge to power a 60W notebook, simplifying any work space.

LG will have another hot item at CES: the 34-inch UltraWide monitor, model 34WK95U with a broad range of accurate colors and viewing angles at a surreal 5K resolution (5120 x 2160 pixels). This very first 21:9 5K UltraWide monitor from LG is loaded to the maximum with a hefty amount of screen real estate and eye-popping colors. This ultimate 5K viewing experience is geared towards users who multitask extensively, such as video editors, photographers and software and app developers.

Model 34WK95U also supports Nano IPS technology, offers fantastic color reproduction capabilities and HDR600. In addition, the LG 34WK95U features a Thunderbolt 3 port, which enables the transmission of 5K resolution images at 60Hz with a single cable. The Thunderbolt 3 interface is ideal for power laptop users who desire fast video, audio and data transfers without the need for a separate AC adapter.

“Most of us spend hundreds of hours in front of monitors every month and yet it’s one of the least likely products to get upgraded when higher productivity is desired,” said Chang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division. “With these latest premium monitors from LG, we wanted to communicate that LG is absolutely committed to delivering the best possible screen resolution and the best user experience on a desk or workspace.”

The new monitors and more products from LG can be experienced personally at LG’s booth (#11100) in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2018.

