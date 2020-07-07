Hey Everyone,

It’s time, once again, for another “Let’s Edit” tutorial, and this time we’re talking about the absolutely free Particle Illusion application that Avid Media Composer editors can take advantage of, to take their effects work to the next level. Particle Illusion has been around for a while, but Boris FX has recently resurrected it, and included it in Continuum 2020. Most people don’t realise that there is a standalone version that comes with the integrated version of PI in Continuum, and now Boris FX has released that version to the public for everyone to use. In this lesson we’ll cover the basics of Particle Illusion, how to export your animation, and then how to get it into Media Composer properly, to use in your timelines. Enjoy!

