Aware of the importance of increased performance, speed and power needed by professionals, Lenovo introduces two workstations with up to 43% faster performance than what you have today.

Lenovo’s first stop on the world tour to introduce its ThinkStation P920 and P720 is Trojan Horse was a Unicorn, in Tróia, Portugal, a six-day conference for creative professionals and students within the production, animation, gaming, art and design worlds, which starts 18th of September and ends on the 23rd of September. Lenovo has been a dedicated sponsor of THU for several years, and the company is “excited to take on even more hands-on opportunities this year. We’ll be teaming up with the top visual effects school, Gnomon, to showcase our latest technology in the co-labs.”

“We take pride in the success of our students,” said Eric Miller, CTO at Gnomon. “Educating and cultivating future animators, VFX professionals and digital artists is not just about learning the tools used in production, it’s also about teaching students how to avoid production bottlenecks and missed deadlines. The increased performance and capabilities of the ThinkStation P920 and ThinkStation P720 will allow artists to focus on the work and not the work around.”

The event in Portugal is the ideal stage to showcase the new products, as artists and creative professionals can’t afford for their workstation to be a bottleneck in production. Projects today are often so complex and challenging that they must be segmented into smaller portions so data can be manipulated in as close to real-time as possible. For example, when designing a character, the detail may be so great that each part of that character – an ear, an arm or the hair – must be created separately. However, using the latest technology of the Lenovo ThinkStation P series, artists can work in context with larger, more complex assets, and are able to complete projects faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Faster is always better, when it comes to computers, and the ThinkStation P Series meets entertainment industry’s demands, with its 43% faster performance, which is based on a 3-year standard lifecycle, benchmarked with SPECwpc 2.1 Geomean performance ratio from ThinkStation P700 to P720.

“At the Vanity, the main tool we rely upon for demanding projects is Autodesk’s Flame software,” said Naveen Srivastava, VFX Supervisor at the Vanity. “Flame is a very powerful tool which makes it one of the most resource-intensive solutions used in production today. We can’t wait to experience the enhanced performance of the new ThinkStation P920. We love the performance we’ve seen out of the über-powerful P910 and we can’t wait to take advantage of the additional power of the P920.”

The ThinkStation P920 and P720’s raw multi-CPU and GPU power offers fast processing of complex datasets, calculation intensive rendering, editing and VR stitching. This power provides professionals the speed and performance required – within hardware that is reliable every time. The result: complete consistency, with no downtime or interruption.

“Intel worked closely with Lenovo to bring our newest Intel Xeon processor technology to the Thinkstation P series workstations, and deliver the performance, reliability and optimized acceleration that Lenovo’s clients need,” said Trish Damkroger, Vice President/GM, Data Center Group, Intel. “Our latest silicon technologies, combined with Lenovo’s innovations in the powerful new ThinkStation P920 and P720, offers a new level of performance for professional users across a broad range of industries.”

Besides Intel’s newest Xeon processors – offering industry-leading speed of up to 3.6GHz, the Lenovo ThinkStations have more new features, including the latest NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics, increased 6-channel memory to support the heaviest computational needs, faster memory speeds and support for up to 28 cores per CPU for professionals, and Full RAID support for NVMe drives – a necessity for those customers who are tackling reading and writing large CAD project files.

In fact, while those in the media and entertainment space deal with complexity throughout the production process, AEC professionals are dealing with it through visualization, simulation and analysis of complex CAD data. The ThinkStation P920 and P720 are tools for those professionals, and are also used extensively in the complex worlds of seismology, geosciences and energy exploration, where size matters and speed is crucial.

Built so users can customize them according to the performance needed, the Lenovo workstations include Flex Trays that hold up to two drives per bay for total versatility and patented Tri-Channel Cooling for enhanced reliability. The ThinkStation P920, which can support up to 3x NVIDIA Quadro GP100 GPUs along with 2TB of memory is ideal for highest-performance workflows including rendering, simulation, visualization, deep learning and artificial intelligence across industries.

