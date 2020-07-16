More pixels, more detail, wider dynamic range, less noise, and maximum exposure time up to 16 minutes are features of the new Leica M10-R, which can be yours for only $8,295.00.

With the new Leica M10-R, Leica Camera AG introduces a high-resolution variant of the company’s legendary rangefinder camera, expanding the Leica M10 family, which also includes the M10, M10-P, M10-D and M10 Monochrom. The M10-R’s newly developed sensor offers a resolution of over 40 megapixels, which represents a considerable increase compared to the M10. As a result, the M10-R delivers a significantly enhanced rendition of details.

According to the company, the new sensor on the M10-R opens up a host of possibilities that are unprecedented within M photography. Along with the clear visibility of even the finest details, the sensor provides extensive performance reserves for cropping and larger formats. In addition, the contrast-rich rendition of subtle structures leads to an even lower risk of moiré patterns. The M10-R is therefore well suited for landscape and architectural photography.

I just want to make pictures

“I don’t want electronics and complex menus. I just want to make pictures”, says British photographer Huw John to explain his passion for the Leica M10-R. The photographer has extensive experience with various Leica M cameras, though he is especially excited about the new M10-R, one discovers browsing through leica’s official website and blog. In his short time with the camera he has already shot an incredible 17,000 pictures to date, we are told. “The dynamic range is just superb. I barely corrected the files in Photoshop, there was so little to be done.” The M10-R proved the perfect tool for him to capture the intense colors of a world in lockdown.

So, if you also just want to make pictures, and have $8,295.00 to spare, the new Leica M10-R is available from July 20 onwards. The price is for the body only, to which you’ll have to add one or more lenses, to start photographing. No video here, I am afraid, but that, to a certain extent, goes with the logic of the original M series, which have always been considered as tools for photographers.

The ideal lens for the Leica M10-R

Leica says it better than anyone else: the Leica M10-R is best able to reach its full potential when paired with Leica M lenses. The company even points to a lens that will make any photographer happy: the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH., a lens of the newest generation, priced at $8,795.00. It’s a match made in heaven, as with a lens like the one suggested, the the camera has the capacity to fully utilize the outstanding imaging performance that distinguishes this legendary lens range.

Armed with a Leica M10-R and the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH., photographer Huw John confirms, through his images, the type of results that can be achieved: the M10-R delivers photographs of a truly exceptional quality. At the same time, adds Leica, the camera emphasizes the distinctive characteristics of older M lenses cherished by photography enthusiasts all over the world.

A Leica is a long-term investment

The M10-R’s base sensitivity of ISO 100 and goes up to ISO 50000. Despite its high resolution, the M10-R offers significantly reduced image noise as well as a wider dynamic range says Leica, adding that “tThe maximum exposure time has been increased to 16 minutes, enabling extraordinary night-time shots with the use of a tripod. The Leica M10-R is equipped with the same shutter as the Leica M10-P. It is not only exceptionally quiet (allowing for an unobtrusive way of working), but also operates with minimal vibration. This reduces the risk of camera shake.”

As with all of Leica’s rangefinder cameras, the construction of the M10-R involves a large proportion of manual assembly by highly trained specialists, carried out at the company’s production plant in Wetzlar. This ensures that the large number of mechanical components – such as the complex rangefinder – not only perform with the utmost precision, but are also particularly robust. A Leica M is synonymous with the utmost reliability and durability, making it a viable long-term investment. That explains, I believe, the price, which may be too high for most of us, but does not stop many photography enthusiasts from living the ultimate dream: have a Leica.

The Leica M10-R will be delivered worldwide as of July 20, 2020.