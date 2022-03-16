Venus Optics introduces its new lens, the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO, which expands on the previous success of the company’s Argus series.

Featuring an ultra-fast f/0.95 aperture, the new Laowa Argus 25mm is designed so both photographers and videographers can benefit from its flexibility for shooting in low light situations.

The manufacturer that specialized in making unique camera lenses, is back with another lens that expands on the notion image makers have of a lens. The Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO appears after the previous success of the Argus series from Venus Optics, now offering Micro Four Thirds users both an ultra-fast lens and one offering a remarkable shallow depth of field able to create a dreamy rendering that easily separates your subject from the background.

The new lens expands the Argus family, which includes the Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF, the Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF and 33mm f/0.95 CF APO, the first two available for Sony E, Canon R, Nikon Z, while the third, with its Cropped Frame (CF) was designed specifically for APS-C cameras.

The Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO consists of 14 elements in 8 groups with 1 aspherical lens, 1 ED glass, and 3 UHR glass. The design ensures a sharp image even at the maximum aperture f/0.95, according to Venus Optics, meaning photographers can now create crystal-clear images in difficult lighting situations, with the lowest possible ISO settings or a faster shutter speed.

A video friendly design

The 9 aperture blades offer stunning bokeh and rendering which are highly effective at drawing viewers’ eyes to the focal point of the image. Furthermore, an APO design minimizes the chromatic aberration. Venus Optics says that with this lens both photographers and videographers can benefit from the flexibility for shooting in low light situations.

The Laowa 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO features a video friendly design, thanks to its internal focusing, which helps the videographer and photographer to use accessories like polarizers with stability. It also prevents dust from falling into the lens. Venus Optics adds that “with the internal focusing design, the lens also has a low focus breathing which is perfect for video shooting. It eliminates the distraction of the changes in the angle of view when moving the focus from one subject to another.”

The Laowa 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO is made of robust metal that accepts 62mm threaded filters. The aperture ring and focus ring have deep grooves for better handling. It is a 570g (1.25 lb.) full-metal lens design to ensure the stability and durability of the lens.

The new lens from Venus Optics, Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (http://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers. The US price for Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO is $399. Pricing varies in different countries.