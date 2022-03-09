Venus Optics announces a new Super35 prime lens, the Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine, which is the widest rectilinear lens in the S35 line-up.

The new Cine lens in the Laowa family offers a super broad unique-to-your-eye perspective, costs $699 and is available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Fujifilm X.

Venus Optics, the camera lens manufacturer specialized in making unique lenses for photographers and cinematographers, has officially released the Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine. The new element added to the Laowa family of Cine lenses is the widest rectilinear lens in the S35 line-up, producing an excellent “Zero-Distortion” image even with the 123° perspective, says the company. Venus Optics also adds that “filters can also be directly attached to the lens, making it highly user-friendly. The cine lens is now available for order and is priced at USD 699.”

Here is some more information about the new lens as shared by Venus Optics:

The widest rectilinear lens for S35

Presenting the widest angle of view (123°) ever offered in the Super35 line-up. It provides users with a super broad unique-to-your-eye perspective. A T2.9 large aperture is also beneficial for filmmakers to shoot under low light situations and control the depth of field. It would be suitable for shooting in a limited space or using it for epic establishing shots.

“Zero-Distortion”

The lens additionally delivers outstanding image quality with close to “Zero-Distortion.” This enables cinematographers to shoot with straight lines retained. The “Zero-D” design is advantageous when shooting architectural, aerial, and indoor footage.

Short focusing distance

The shortest focusing distance of this lens is 25 cm/ 9.84”, allowing cinematographers to be close to the subject and still focus. Creating a strong visual impact with an extreme close up and at the same time favorable in creating shallower depth-of-field that helps build a nice background bokeh effect.

Excellent Image Quality

The newly devised optical structure contains 16 elements in 10 groups, with two Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glasses and two aspherical glasses. This helps improve image sharpness and controls chromatic aberration at both in-focus and out-of-focus areas to the minimum, hence delivering impressive image quality.

The non-dome-shaped front element

The non-dome-shaped front element allows attaching a 77mm screw-in filter directly. This makes filming easier for cinematographers as a heavy matte box is not required. The easy set-up is especially essential and beneficial for cinematography like aerial.

Hassle-free transportation

The lens comes with a weather-sealed box for hassle-free transportation. This can allow users to travel with their lens without worrying about bad weather conditions or damage due to collisions. Additionally, it keeps dust, dirt, and smudges out, allowing the lens to stay in good condition for years.

A light and compact Laowa Cine lens

This 7.5mm cine lens is highly compact and lightweight despite the extreme specifications. It measures 3.17” (80.7mm) long and weighs less than 1.4 lb (610g). The lens can easily fit onto any stabilizations system, including handheld gimbals.

Specifications

Name: Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine

Focal Length: 7.5mm

T-Stop Range: T2.9-22

Format Compatibility: S35

Angle of View: 123°

Image Circle: 29mm

Lens Structure: 16 elements in 10 groups (2 ED glasses & 2asperical glasses)

Aperture Blades: 7

Min. Focusing Distance: 25cm/ 9.84”

Max. Magnification: 0.05x

Filter Thread: Φ77mm

Dimensions: ~Φ80 x 80.7mm (3.14 x 3.17”)

Weight: ~610g (21.51oz) excluding front and back caps

Mount: Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fuji X

Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine is currently available on Venus Optics’ official website (http://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized dealers. It is priced at USD 699.