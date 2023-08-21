The perfect combination of versatility and innovation, the new Pro2be represents an impressive evolution from the renowned Probe lens, according to Venus Optics. Discover it here!

Venus Optics is once again pushing the boundaries of probe lens innovation with the introduction of the 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be, a cine-ready new design that improves significantly in image quality.

“Experience macro cinematography like never before as an abundance of light floods through the lens, illuminating your subjects with exceptional clarity and detail.” That’s what Venus Optics claims when you use the new Laowa 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be, which features a T8 aperture, so “every image comes to life, effortlessly revealing the true beauty of your macro subjects” and “gone are the days of darkness and the hours spent meticulously setting up lights”.

It’s a bold presentation for a lens, but Venus Optics stands by it and says that the “Pro2be represents an impressive evolution from the renowned Probe lens”, adding that “the Pro2be exceptional kit comprises 3 distinct lenses – a direct-view Probe lens, a 35-degree view lens, and a periscope view lens”, allowing filmmakers to capture creative scenes that they were never able to do before. The company notes that “all 3 lenses feature a maximum T8 aperture, which is almost 2 stops larger than the previous versions. This upgrade increases the capabilities of the lenses on high-speed cameras and saves tremendous effort from setting up the light. It also lets filmmakers have more control over the DoF.”

In terms of quality, Venus Optics says: “prepare to be mesmerized by the image quality and color rendition of the Laowa 24mm T8 Pro2be. Crafted with precision and care, this lens delivers breathtaking results that leave a lasting impression. The Pro2be has the most advanced optical design to reduce diffraction and improve sharpness. From the finest intricate details to vibrant and true-to-life colors, your macro shoots will ascend to new heights.”

Extended the waterproof distance

These lenses – 35° View and Periscope Lenses – are designed with long and adjustable lens barrels for filmmakers to get the right angle for a shot. The lens barrels are almost 10cm longer than the previous versions, allowing the lens to go further or deeper. Moreover, with the 360° rotating mechanism, these lenses can provide more flexibility and versatility to capture the subject at different positions and elevations. You can simply adjust the angle of the lens on the setup with the lens mounted on the camera.

Working with underwater subjects is also easier, as the Pro2be extended the waterproof distance up to 36.6cm, which provides much more room for filmmakers to look for underwater creatures and the possibility to scale up the water scenes. The extra angle also provides more flexibility for setup and maneuvering.

As for macro, all Pro2be can deliver the image in 2:1 magnification of the object, meaning filmmakers can capture the finest intricate details with a working distance of up to 4mm. Venus Optics says it is useful to shoot product b-rolls for watches and jewelry, as intricate details can be revealed.

Laowa is offering 7 interchangeable mount bayonets for the Pro2be. All 3 lenses can share the same bayonet and the conversion between mounts can be completed by a few simple steps. Filmmakers can use them on different cine and high-speed cameras without adapters, elevating the shooting experience with extra stabilities. Available mounts: Arri PL, Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Sony E, L mount.

The Laowa Direct View Pro2be 24mm T8 2x costs $2849, the Laowa 35° Pro2be 24mm T8 2x has a price of $3149 and finally the Laowa Periscope Pro2be 24mm T8 2x is priced at $3340. The three-lens set is available for $8499.