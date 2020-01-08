With built-in streaming and connectivity options, the three compact 4K cameras in the 500 Series, from JVC, are designed to optimize both image processing and IP performance. They are shipping now!

JVC is at CES 2020 to show, among many other products, its solutions for IP video production, centering on CONNECTED CAM STUDIO compact live production and streaming suits for live events, such as sports and music, that support a wide range of video production workflows from shooting and broadcasting to streaming. JVCKENWOOD booth is #4602, in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center.

The demonstration of the CONNECTED CAM STUDIO is directly connected to the CONNECTED CAM 500 Series streaming handheld camcorders, which are now shipping. These three compact 4K cameras — the GY-HC500 base model, the GY-HC550 with advanced streaming and graphics, and the GY-HC500SPC sports coaching and production camera — are designed to optimize both image processing and IP performance. With built-in streaming and connectivity options, the 500 Series units offer users advanced low-latency.

A series of companies have opted for the 500 Series CONNECTED CAM models to help expand their broadcast and production capabilities. Illinois-based TV, radio and newspaper group, Quincy Media; the forthcoming Stamford, CT-based XFL American football league; and Irving-based television and media company Nexstar Media Group have each purchased the new 500 Series CONNECTED CAM models. ProVideo Coalition mentioned, before how KUSI, an independent television station that serves San Diego, decided to upgrade its camcorders, choosing the GY HC900 CONNECTED CAM 2/3-inch model. You can read the whole story in the article “11 old camcorders go out, 11 JVC GY HC900 broadcast camcorders go in“.

CONNECTED CAM 500 Series

“We’ve had an enormous amount of interest in these new cameras since they were first introduced,” says Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “We are thrilled to be able to get these new models into customers’ hands so that broadcasters can take advantage of their advanced features and connectivity options; something we are focused on at JVC. The new 500 Series models help increase the capabilities of our CONNECTED CAM family and IP-based production options. They provide unbeatable production-over-IP workflow solutions with amazing images, at an affordable price.”

The GY-HC500, GY-HC550 and GY-HC500SPC cameras can record to SSD (solid state drive) media in 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates. The cameras also record several other native 4K UHD and HD file formats to support a wide range of workflows. For creative flexibility, the cameras record HDR footage in the hybrid log gamma (HLG) or 10-bit J-Log modes, and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording. These features allow for high-quality video playback, giving users the option to highlight or review previously recorded materials from anywhere.

A camcorder with Facebook Live

Last August JVC also introduced a solution for professionals using online platforms for streaming. The JVC GY-HM250 was presented as the first professional camcorder with Facebook Live. ware of the potential of the system, JVC Professional Video announced, at the time, a major upgrade to its family of GY-HM250 4KCAM compact handheld camcorders that streamlined connectivity to Facebook Live. The free upgrade includes a new “Facebook Live” menu choice to simplify the connection process, making the GY-HM250 the first fully integrated Facebook Live professional camcorder in the industry.

