In CapicúaFM episode 91, I conversed with with Ecuadorian lawyer Viviana Paredes about the recent release of Julian Assange from WikiLeaks and its conditions. Five years after Viviana’s initial participation in CapicúaFM, the specialist in the case, returned to contribute her knowledge and opinions. Although the CapicúaFM show is in Castilian (aka «Spanish»), we also heard a soundbite of the voice of attorney Jennifer Robinson (in English) during the press conference she gave in Australia. The original conversation with attorney Viviana Paredes on CapicúaFM occurred in June 2019 in episode 42.

Since Viviana did not have any professional mic at her location in Ecuador (South America), I recorded her multitrack with Hindenburg PRO version 1.90 (covered in many past articles). I was connected to her via Telegram Desktop on one track. On the other track, my studio microphone (RØDE NT1 Signature Series, reviewed here) was connected via the Lewitt CONNECT 2 interface (review pending). I monitored our conversation from the CONNECT 2’s latency-free headphone output using the RØDE NTH-100 isolating studio headphones (reviewed here). After post production, you’ll hear the results within the interview. The monolog sections of this episode were also recorded via the same NT1 Signature Edition via the same Lewitt CONNECT 2 interface. I also used Auphonic during post.

FTC disclosure

TecnoTur LLC paid full price for the Lewitt Connect 2 interface. Hindenburg has sent NFR software to Allan Tépper, although Allan Tépper later paid for a license of version 1.9. RØDE has sent devices to Allan Tépper for review, including the NT1 Signature Edition and the NTH-100. None of the companies listed in this article is paying for this article. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.