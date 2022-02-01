Known for its GorillaPod tripods and other accessories, JOBY starts 2022 with the introduction of a new lineup of flagship audio mics for pro, on-the-go and desktop creators and streamers.

The all-new Wavo PRO is an innovative shotgun microphone built for storytellers, filmmakers and expert creators on the go. It’s the star of JOBY’s new quintet of microphones!

Popular for its GorillaPod family and accessories, for supporting cameras and a variety of accessories, JOBY is also known for its Beamo lighting lines. Now to complete the company’s offer, new microphones make it to the market, in the Wavo line, which suggests the company is getting serious about sound and wants to play a competitive part when it comes to audio. Meet the JOBY Wavo PRO and PRO DS shotgun camera microphones, the Wavo AIR wireless system, Wavo POD USB microphone, and the Wavo Lav PRO.

Introduced as the ultimate vlogger on-camera microphone, the ​JOBY Wavo PRO is, according to the company, “a professional on-camera directional microphone that brings innovative digital capabilities to clean and manage sound as never before for a whole new shooting experience. JOBY adds that Wavo PRO gives creators amazing control, doing things no other mic can! The microphone features a brand-new hybrid analog/digital technology that combines superior acoustic performance with powerful digital sound processing in real time.

Designed to pair with the latest in mirrorless camera hardware to bring broadcast-calibre audio to JOBY’s dynamic audience, Wavo PRO’s features include:

ANR cleans up bumps in sound from walking or camera movement

Built-in LEDs notify battery and audio levels in real time

Manage sound quickly or in detail, via the dedicated app

Interview-ready with built-in second microphone input

-10 dB safe track recording option to never miss any moment

The ​JOBY Wavo PRO is expected to be available early March, with a price of $299.99

Next is the Wavo PRO DS, a Professional microphone for vloggers and YouTubers offering uncompromising sound quality, made easy to use. Here are the key characteristics:

Professional aluminum design matches your latest camera gear

-10 dB safe track recording option to never miss any moment

Output gain level lets you bypass low-quality camera preamp

Optional 100-Hz high-pass filter eliminates low frequency rumble

The built-in LEDs give you quick feedback on your audio levels

The ​JOBY Wavo PRO DS is expected to be available early March, with a price of $249.99

The Wavo AIR is introduced as the most flexible and complete wireless lav kit. With Wavo AIR you have everything you need to start producing your best content ever. Ready for both camera and smartphone shooters and with an innovative modular mounting system that gives you the peace of mind to never have your mic in the way of your creative flow. Key features are:

High-quality and secure 2.4Ghz wireless audio transmission

Unique modular mounting system adapts to your creativity

Fast pairing and easy setup process. Up to 6 hours battery life

Includes 2x lav mics and double transmitter (TX)

Works with smartphone or camera straight out of the box

The ​JOBY Wavo Air is priced at $249.99

The Wavo POD is next on the list, a gateway microphone for podcasting and streaming. The JOBY-designed podcast microphone is ready to plug & play and start streaming straight away. Key features are:

High-quality 24bit/48kHz audio for laptops / most USB-C devices

Omnidirectional and directional recording patterns

Built-in volume, mute, gain controls. Includes headphone port

Pop filter accessory included for clean broadcast voice

Designed to work seamlessly with existing JOBY supports / mounts

The ​JOBY Wavo POD is available with a price of $99.99

Finally, JOBY introduced the Wavo Lav PRO, a professional lavalier microphone for content creators and filmmakers offering, the company says, “top-notch audio performance for unaltered voice recording.” This high-quality lavalier (lapel) microphone with minimalist dimensions has a built-in PRO-grade capsule. The reduced dimensions are the key to easy concealment while staying close to the mouth. The capsule can then deliver broadcast quality sound for demanding creators. Key features are:

Wearable, professional sound lavalier microphone

High-quality capsule delivers crisp, warm and natural voice

Long high-quality cable ensures convenient interview setup

Professional ultra-small capsule for easy mic concealment

Works natively with most cameras, pairs perfectly with Wavo PRO

The ​JOBY Wavo Lav PRO costs of $79.99