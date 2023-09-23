It’s really cool to be able to shoot ProRes right to an attached drive with an iPhone and not have to transfer and not have that clutter up iCloud storage

I purchased a new iPhone 15 Pro yesterday, and while it’s a relatively modest update from the 14s, one big addition for video folks is the ability to shoot video straight to an externally plugged-in USB-C drive. This is made possible because the iPhone 15s now have USB-C as their connection port. The Lightning connector is gone.

While the iPad has had USB-C connectors for a while now, this is new to the iPhone, and Apple has a support document to help you understand all of the different things that you can do with USB-C and the iPhone. While a lot of that was possible with Lightning, a lot more is possible with USB-C. You can now charge small devices with an iPhone 15, like AirPods. You’ll probably just need a lot of extra cables and adapters, depending on what you might want to charge.

The document I was most interested in was an updated About Apple ProRes on iPhone as it now has a section called Manage files on an external storage device. That’s where you can learn about shooting ProRes video directly to external USB-C storage. The bullet points to be aware of:

Use a Mac or PC to format your external storage device with exFAT. Password-encrypted drives aren’t supported.

Use a USB 3 cable with speed of at least 10 Gbit per second

Your external storage device must write at speeds of at least 220 MB per second. If you attach a slower external storage device, you might get a Slow Recording Speed message.

Use the Files app to manage your ProRes files.