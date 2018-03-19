The International Mobile Film Festival is similar to any other film festival, with a difference: every film screened is shot with only cell phones. The festival started in 2009 and continues to be a venue for cinematographers of all ages.

Seven years for a festival based on smartphones is enough time to confirm the potential of smartphones for telling stories. ProVideo Coalition wrote about the festival back in 2015, pointing out that “on its fourth year, the International Mobile Film Festival, organized by S. Botello Productions, aims to be the place for cinematographers of all ages to share their ideas, through films created with mobile phones.”

The goal continues to be the same today, as the organizers announce, proudly, the 7th annual mobile film celebration and international film festival. The event will be, again, the place for filmmakers from around the world who shoot their films using smartphone cameras to meet and network. The festival takes place takes place Saturday and Sunday April 28-29, 2018 at the Marina Village Conference Center in San Diego, California.

The International Mobile Film Festival brand is a pioneer global mobile smartphone film festival that was founded in 2009. The festival offered people of all ages all over the world a traditional film festival venue to screen films shot with only cell phones on a big screen. It also rolls out the red carpet, provides workshops and a Q&A panel. There are also international and local networking opportunities. Filmmakers enjoy sharing their stories with each other and festival attendees.

Attendees and filmmakers to this years edition will enjoy an opportunity to meet Star Trek Voyager celebrity, Tim Russ, best known for his role as “Tuvok.” Tim Russ will provide a special Q&A session as part of a special screening of a feature-length film, A Killer’s Requiem, shot with an iPhone, by Brian McLane. Mr. Russ played a role in the film.

Sponsored by Red Giant, LuLu Films, Swords & Circuitry Studios, FilmConvert, San Diego Real Estate Veterans, BlackBox, GripGear, SpeedPro Imaging and ProductionHUB, the festival is open to all ages and is the place to go to discover more about film, video and the future of mobile technology in filmmaking.

Event schedule: Saturday, April 28 (Day 1) and Sunday, April 29 (Day 2)

Day 1:

Special Film Screening, Featured VIP Guest Lecture, Q&A with VIP Guest Speaker Tim Russ, Mobile Film Feature Presentations, IMFF 2018 Official Film Screening Sessions, Mobile Filmmaking Workshop – 11AM-9PM

Special Film Screening, Featured VIP Guest Lecture, Q&A with VIP Guest Speaker Tim Russ, Mobile Film Feature Presentations, IMFF 2018 Official Film Screening Sessions, Mobile Filmmaking Workshop – 11AM-9PM Day 2:

Q&A Panel & Presentations, Red Carpet Walk with Filmmakers and Star Wars Steampunk Universe, Awards Ceremony – 11:30AM-8PM

For more information and to see more films presented to previous editions of the International Mobile Film Festival follow the link to the event’s website.