With millions of people around the world now considering themselves “creators”, Insta360 announces a camera designed for them: the Insta360 X3.

With a new 1/2″ sensor and 2.29” touchscreen, the new Insta360 X3 aims to reinvent the point and shoot camera, says the company behind the product.

Makers of boldly innovative cameras that help people capture and share their lives, Insta360 is redefining what’s possible with action cameras with the pocket 360 action cam Insta360 X3, which is the new member of a family that includes the interchangeable lens action cam Insta360 RS and the tiny 27-gram action cam Insta360 GO 2.

The now announced X3, is “a camera that’s built for the social age” says Insta360, adding that “millions of people around the world now consider themselves “creators”, and there’s no better device for capturing creative and unique content for social media than a 360 action camera.”

With a new 1/2″ sensor and 2.29” touchscreen, Insta360 X3 is the most powerful camera you can carry in your pocket, says the company. Users are able to “capture 5.7K 360 video with Active HDR and the Invisible Selfie Stick effect, or 72MP photos with stunning details. X3 doubles as a standard action cam with Single-Lens Mode upgraded to sharp, ultra-wide 4K. For editing your shots, the Insta360 app is an AI powerhouse with the intuitive reframing tools for making magic out of the action.”

“With the X series, we are reinventing the point and shoot camera to make it easier for anyone to be a creator. X3 is built to help the next generation of creators take their creativity to new heights,” JK Liu, founder of Insta360 said.

The new Active HDR mode

Here is some more information shared by Insta360 regarding the new camera:

X3 transforms the way creators approach the creative process. By shooting first in 360 degrees and then reframing later, one video can be edited in endless different ways. You’ll always be able to capture your best moments, whether that’s catching a big wave or landing a tough trick. Simply mount up, hit record and frame later in the Insta360 app—thanks to 360 capture, a 4:5 Instagram post can be turned into a 9:16 TikTok video in a tap without losing any quality.

X3’s 360 video quality has also gotten a boost with the new Active HDR mode, powered by the camera’s new 1/2″ sensor. Active HDR uses an innovative algorithm to stabilize action footage, minimizing ghosting and revealing details that other action cams miss in over and underexposed areas.

X3’s dual lens design also enables effects like the Invisible Selfie Stick, where the stick is automatically stitched out of the footage, creating impossible third-person views. With the new Me Mode, you can now shoot epic invisible selfie shots at 60fps without reframing. This mode frames the footage to focus on you, while keeping the selfie stick invisible. Never before have invisible selfie stick shots been possible without recording in 360 first and reframing later.

Boosted image quality

Insta360 X3’s new 1/2″ sensor delivers big resolution and image quality improvements compared to its predecessor.

When you’ve got a clear vision for your content that only requires one point of view, Single-Lens Mode can’t be beat. Now upgraded to 4K resolution, this mode is perfect for immersive first-person views of the action, especially chest-mounted shots. A new extremely wide 170° MaxView is also available at 2.7K for even more immersive POVs.

X3 delivers the most megapixels ever in a 360 action cam with 72MP photos for ultra-detailed stills. It also captures 8K 360 timelapses, perfect for cityscapes and landscapes alike.

Bullet Time, the Matrix-like slow motion effect made possible by swinging the camera over your head in a circle, has also got a boost in resolution and frame rates to 4K 120fps and 3K 180fps.

Action ready

Throughout all the action, X3’s six-axis gyroscope and FlowState stabilization keeps your video ultra-stable. Where other action cams tap out at 45°, 360° Horizon Lock keeps the horizon level even when you completely rotate the camera.

Insta360 X3 is waterproof to 33ft (10m) out of the box, while lens guards are available for action sports creators who want to push the limits even further.

Even when you don’t know when the action will happen, X3 will catch it. The new Loop Recording mode transforms X3 into a dashcam, continuously recording video but only saving the final minutes according to your set interval, saving precious space on your memory card.

Easy operation

Insta360 X3 maintains the same candybar shape as its predecessors while adding key upgrades to make it easier to operate, especially during the action:

A 2.29” tempered glass touchscreen for intuitive settings adjustments and previews.

Four buttons make it easy to control your shot even when gloved up.

Direction Focus audio ensures the audio follows the action, even when you reframe.

A mighty new 1800mAh battery keeps the camera powered through the action.

AI-powered editing

The Insta360 mobile app uses AI technology to democratize content creation, putting tools and effects at creators’ fingertips that might otherwise take years of experience to master, says the company. In Shot Lab, creators can find 30+ viral-worthy effects that can be edited in just a few taps—from the goofy Nose Mode to the new cinematic Street Lapse to the just plain cool Sky Swap.

How you choose to reframe your video is up to you, whether it’s by physically moving your phone in the direction you want to point with Snap Wizard, selecting a target to track with Deep Track 2.0 or letting the AI pick out the highlights for you with Auto Frame. Photos can get the magic treatment too with the new Photo Animator, which animates a static photo for you.

For creators who prefer a desktop workflow, Insta360 Studio is also available for precise controls and maximized resolution.

Insta360 X3 is available to order globally from September 8, 2022 via Insta360.com and select retailers. It retails for US$449.99. Accessories sold separately include lens guards, an invisible cold shoe, a mic adapter and the Quick Reader.