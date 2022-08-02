Insta360 enters a new chapter in the company’s life, as it announces the launch of Insta360 Link, an AI-powered 4K webcam ready for any kind of remote work.

Equipped with 4K resolution, an industry-leading 1/2’’ sensor, and a 3-axis gimbal and built-in AI algorithms, the new Insta360 Link webcam will always show you in a better picture.

Introduced as “The Powerful 4K Webcam Using AI to Redefine Remote Work” the Insta360 Link offers what the company behind the product claims is “the best-in-class 4K Ultra HD resolution at 30fps, for online interactions that are true to life, with detail in all the right places. There are several resolutions and frame rates to choose from, as well as full settings customization for brightness, exposure, white balance, and more in the companion Link Controller software.”

Video resolutions available are [email protected]/25/30fps, [email protected]/25/30/50/60fps and [email protected]/25/30/50/60fps, while the video recording formats available include H.264 (all resolutions and frame rates) and MJPEG ([email protected]/25fps, 1080p all frame rates, 720p all frame rates). It’s not just about resolution, though, as the Link’s industry-leading 1/2’’ sensor puts it, according to Insta360, “head and shoulders above many other webcams with similar resolutions.”

The larger sensor size means it captures far more detail, has a better dynamic range, and stronger low light capabilities. This ensures a consistently perfect image in any room or environment. The sensor, the 26mm (35mm format equivalent) f/1.8 lens with 4x digital zoom and other electronics in the Insta360 Link deliver, says Insta360, “life-like image quality, detail, and high dynamic range in any lighting conditions.”

A specialized HDR mode is also available to give greater balance between highlights and shadows in the image, ensuring the background isn’t blown out by a nearby window or other light source. And blurry shots are a thing of the past thanks to True Focus. Link uses Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and auto exposure technology for near-instant focusing.

A webcam with a 3-axis gimbal lens

“Developing Insta360 Link was a natural evolution of our mission to help people share their lives. With the pandemic shifting work to our homes at an unprecedented rate, we saw the opportunity to help people ‘work from home’ better with our expertise in AI image processing. Link’s ultra-precise AI tracking algorithms and premium imaging hardware make communicating remotely more intuitive than ever before,” said JK Liu, Founder of Insta360.

It’s not just about having good image quality, it’s also about having a webcam that helps you use it for what it is intended for. Link’s AI-powered features make life easier for webcam users in a number of ways. The 3-axis gimbal lens uses AI tracking to follow the user’s movement, keeping them perfectly centered at all times. With automatic framing and zooming, there’s no need to manually adjust the camera during a call.

For adjustments from a distance, Link responds instantly to gesture control. Using simple hand gestures, users can enable AI tracking, zoom in and out, and activate other camera modes. No clicks necessary. Link’s advanced software also enables DeskView Mode, which allows users to quickly toggle between showing their face and their tabletop. Software algorithms level the perspective for easier viewing of documents, perfect for presenting during a video call or working out a math problem.

“Insta360 Link is as much about the software as the hardware. Insta360 has been a pioneer in developing AI image processing technologies for 360 cameras since 2020, and we’re now bringing that expertise to a wider audience of people with Insta360 Link,” said Max Richter, Vice President of Insta360.

Three specialized modes

With so many potential use cases, the Insta360Link has a series of specialized modes to give users every possible advantage when communicating online:

Whiteboard Mode: Enhance a designated whiteboard area to give students or meeting participants a much clearer view.

Enhance a designated whiteboard area to give students or meeting participants a much clearer view. Portrait Mode : Live stream with a totally uncropped 9:16 view for optimal mobile viewing and better image quality.

: Live stream with a totally uncropped 9:16 view for optimal mobile viewing and better image quality. Overhead Mode: Capture precisely level top-down views with Link mounted on a table stand, perfect for unboxing a product or sketching a design.

When you’re done with your call, Link’s lens will automatically point downwards within 10 seconds of inactivity to maintain privacy protection.

Insta360 says that the new webcam from the company was designed to fit seamlessly into everyday work and life. From dual noise-canceling mics to block out unwanted interruptions, to easy mounting with a built-in screen clip and 1/4” mount, everything you expect to find in a high-end product in this segment is included. For video calling, it’s fully compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Meet, and various other platforms on both macOS and Windows computers.

Insta360 Link is available to order via Insta360.com and select retailers. It retails for US$299.99, with the webcam, 4 reusable whiteboard recognition markers, a USB-C cable and USB-C to A adapter included in the box.