Taking on the iconic appearance of the Minions, Illumination’s global phenomenon, the Insta360 GO 2 Minions Edition packs the popular action cam in a new shell that suits it perfectly.

If you want something different to offer this Christmas, check the Insta360 GO 2 Minions Edition, the world’s smallest action cam, able to capture crisp, stabilized 1440p 50fps video.

Available now via Insta360.com in the U.S, Canada, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, meaning you can order it until December 14, for Christmas delivery, the Insta360 GO 2 Minions is a limited edition based on Illumination’s global phenomenon, Minions, from the world’s most successful animated film franchise, the fourth-highest-grossing animated film of all time and the most profitable film in Universal’s history.

The latest installment of the animated franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru takes us back to bad as we explore the origin story of young Gru and his Minions, giving us a first-hand look at how they became the world’s most despicable team.

Teeming with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, pop-culture sophistication, full-hearted emotion, bold music sensibility, and over-the-top action, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars Oscar nominee Steve Carell, returning in the role of Gru, and features a thrilling new cast of stars, including Oscar winner Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo. The film also features Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh and Oscar winner Julie Andrews.

From the film to an action cam

Steered by the franchise’s original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer ʼ70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

With the Minions Edition, the camera takes on the iconic appearance of the Minions with a signature yellow-and-blue design. Under the hood, it’s the same Insta360 GO 2, the world’s smallest action cam, a tiny action camera that weighs less than an ounce and no bigger than your thumb. Since the release of Insta360 GO 2 in March, the camera has received multiple industry accolades for its ultra-lightweight and wearable design, including a Good Design Award by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.

The camera’s tiny magnetic form factor and a host of in-the-box accessories enable it to be mounted anywhere — meaning fans of all ages can now wear their own personal Minion on their shirt or even mount it on their dog or car. “Our action cameras are all about having fun and capturing your adventures. Designing a camera based on Illumination’s global phenomenon, the Minions, was a perfect fit for Insta360,” said Michael Shabun, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Insta360.

Insta360 GO 2 Minions Edition retails for $329.99. The camera comes with a Charge Case (also with a Minions design), Lens Guard and three mounting accessories—the Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip and Pivot Stand.

More about Insta360

Founded in 2015, Insta360 makes boldly innovative cameras that help people capture and share their lives. The brand’s ONE Series and GO Series cameras are redefining what’s possible with an action camera. The ONE Series brings together groundbreaking stabilization, the ability to easily capture drone-like aerial angles, and the freedom to reframe a shot in any direction after the fact — all in a palm-sized device.

Insta360 GO 2 revolutionized first-person capture by packing flagship power and groundbreaking stabilization into a thumb-sized action camera. Insta360 also makes a premium range of ultra-high-resolution professional VR cameras, including Insta360 Pro 2 and Titan. The company says that their best-in-class imaging and streamlined workflows make it easy for filmmakers to jump into immersive content production.