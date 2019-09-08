Expanding upon its position as the leader in software defined visual storytelling (#SDVS) and IP video production, NewTek will demonstrate the universal power of IP video at IBC2019, giving customers breakthrough capabilities and unprecedented options that seek to transform the way video is made.

“It is clearer than ever that IP is not only the standard for video production, it is the future of video,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for Vizrt Group, the new parent brand for NewTek. “Our mission is to empower video storytellers and expand their reach, making it fun and exciting to create shows and get your message out. Our newest products like Live Story Creator, TriCaster 410 Plus and NewTek Spark Plus 4K offer something extraordinarily powerful for any level user.”

NewTek is demonstrating these themes, new products and more at IBC2019, Hall 7 Booth #C12 at the RAI in Amsterdam from September 13-17:

Redefining the possibilities of production and automation

NewTek Premium Access software allows storytellers to optimize their total cost of ownership of NewTek production systems with the latest cutting-edge features. Leading the pack is Live Story Creator, a groundbreaking approach to program automation using Google Docs or Microsoft Word. Using the world’s two leading word processing programs, simply build a script in Google Docs or Microsoft Word with triggers for actions, and easily execute a show once loaded into TriCaster or VMC1. Premium Access also includes scalable NDI recording and replay with full synchronization for easy multi-camera production, digital media aspect ratios and frame rates for delivery to digital screens as well as LiveGraphics, NDI KVM, LivePanel, Advance Audio, Virtual PTZ, and more.

The most complete video production systems on the planet

The latest line-up of TriCaster systems equip digital media professionals with an entire suite of media production capabilities putting quality, consistency and efficiency at your fingertips. The newest addition is TriCaster 410 Plus, a rack mountable system with 8 external inputs, 4 M/Es, 4 mix outputs, real-time social media publishing, live streaming, multi-channel recording, video playback, integrated multiviewers, graphics, compositing, virtual sets, audio mixing along with NDI integration for video, audio and data transmission over IP. Powered by innovative software defined technology, these tools unleash your inner artist and turn every frame of video into an artistic masterpiece.

Video over IP Has Never Been Easier

NewTek Spark converters capture video directly from connected cameras or devices for transport over the network as visually lossless. Newest to the line is Spark Plus, a high-bandwidth NDI device supporting resolutions up to 4K from HDMI-to-NDI, with virtually no latency. Spark Plus devices are the smallest, fastest and easiest way to acquire a 4K video source from anywhere on the network. Future proof legacy capture devices by augmenting your hardware investment with NewTek Spark converters to unlock the possibilities of IP-based software defined visual storytelling.

See my related Spark Plus article Is your HD camera “shy” in 1080p mode?, illustrated above.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to his BeyondPodcasting show at BeyondPodasting.com.

Subscribe to his To boldly split infinitives show at Toboldlysplitinfinitives.com.

Subscribe to his award-winning CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations, including NewTek. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now