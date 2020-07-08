The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) will have its 2020 HPA Awards later this year. You’re invited and you should know that black tie optional, as the show is coming live to your living room.

Celebrating 15 years of honoring outstanding talent in editing, color grading, sound and visual effects, the HPA has opened the call for entries in creative categories for the 2020 HPA Awards.

The Hollywood Professional Association has taken the fist step towards the 2020HPA Awards edition, by opening the call for entries in creative categories. The organization celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, and the HPA Awards shine a light on the creative brilliance of the HPA community, honoring artistry in color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects in feature film, episodic, and commercials. The event draws attention to the talent and innovation that fuels the professional media content industry and celebrates the behind the scenes collaborators who help bring the vision of filmmakers to life.

As the world has changed, so have many of these events that are an excuse for friends to meet friends and people to discover new interests and friends. The HPA Awards are not different, so this edition of the HPA Awards will take place online in a virtual gala on November 19th, 2020. It’s not just the ceremony that has changed, the Hollywood Professional Association also changed some of the rules for participating.

In fact, to enable participation in the awards notwithstanding the impact of the global pandemic, the HPA Awards have put temporary modifications in place for eligibility and entry procedures, including reduced entry fees. Submission criteria for theatrical features has been adjusted to encompass the impact of the pandemic on theatrical distribution this year. The HPA Awards gala will be free to attend in 2020, via a simple registration process.

Submission rules

Submissions are now being accepted in the following competitive categories:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Episode or Non-theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 minutes)

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Commercial

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (13 Episodes and Fewer)

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episode (Over 13 Episodes)

Submissions for consideration in the creative categories will be accepted between July 6th and August 21st, 2020. To be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and/or internationally during the eligibility period, September 4, 2019 through September 9, 2020. Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Professional Association or working in the U.S.

The HPA Awards recognize an entire spectrum of the creativity behind the scenes. The call for entries for the HPA Engineering Excellence Award opened last month and submissions will be accepted until July 31, 2020. The Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation, a juried award, will be announced in advance of the gala. Both special awards will be bestowed during the HPA Awards.

Sponsors of the HPA Awards

Seth Hallen, HPA President and a founding member of the HPA Awards Committee, said: “We’ve heard it too often in the past four months, but this year really is unlike any year we have experienced, and that is absolutely the case in the 15 year history of the HPA Awards. That said, we are going to celebrate and remain true to our core goal of recognition, honoring the talent that drives us forward. We may not be in the same room this year, but we will be in the same virtual space, celebrating together. We’re planning an amazing event that will bring us together, so submit your entries, plan to be there, and get ready to toast the work of our truly formidable community.”

The HPA Awards are made possible through the generous sponsorship of Awards Title Diamond Sponsor Blackmagic Design and Event Sponsors Dolby and Zeiss.Complete rules, guidelines and entry information for the creative categories and all of the HPA Awards, as well as a list of previous winners, are available at hpaonline.com.