Adobe introduced at NAB 2023 Text-Based Editing in Adobe Premiere Pro, an entirely new way to edit, and now the feature wins a HPA Award for Engineering Excellence.

In April this year Adobe unveiled Text-Based Editing in Premiere Pro at NAB 2023. The new feature is a revolutionary new AI-powered technology that makes editing video as simple as copying and pasting text. Text-Based Editing analyzes and transcribes clips allowing you to search for words or phrases. Then you simply cut sentences and rearrange dialogue in the transcript window while the rough cut automatically takes shape in the timeline. Text-based editing eliminates the need to watch hours of footage just to find the right sound bites, freeing you to focus on creative storytelling.

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards Committee announced, this week, winners and honorees for the 2023 HPA Award for Engineering Excellence, which recognizes outstanding technical and creative ingenuity in media, content, production, finishing, distribution, and archive. The HPA Awards have long been the champion of groundbreaking technologies and inspiring creativity, and Adobe is proud to share that Adobe will be honored with the HPA Award for Engineering Excellence for the AI-powered Text-Based Editing feature in Premiere Pro.

Powered by Adobe Sensei, Text-Based Editing in Premiere Pro uses the latest AI to automatically transcribe your source media. A product marketing manager on the Adobe pro video and audio team, Eric Philpott said about the feature: “Text-Based Editing is like having a “paper cut” of your transcript, except it’s built into your NLE. And, when your edit is complete, Text-Based Editing gives you a ready-made transcript that can be used to quickly generate captions.”

“Text-based editing is just one example of our commitment to helping editors work smarter and faster”, wrote Paul Saccone, from Adobe, about the new feature and the HPA Award, adding “Editors are now expected to color, mix sound, and add titles and effects — on short deadlines. Premiere Pro allows you to spend less time on tedious, time-consuming tasks and more time editing.”

Saccone ended his note with this: “To the HPA awards committee: we want to express our deepest gratitude for this incredible honor. And to all the creatives who continue to choose Adobe tools to power their work: thank you for trusting us to help tell your stories. We’re honored by your recognition and we can’t wait to show you what’s next.”