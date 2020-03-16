“Unprecedented” is the word that keeps coming up when describing what the disease designated as COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is doing to people and industries across the world. In our space, NAB Show has been postponed while movie releases are being delayed and productions are being halted. However, the ramifications are impacting everyone in just as profound a manner. That goes from local restaurants that have had to shut down all the way up to national sports leagues like the NBA and NHL that have had to postpone their seasons. It’s all unprecedented in every sense of the word.

These times of uncertainty don’t allow any of us to simply hit pause and wait until it’s over though. While many organizations have pulled back on their immediate plans, entire companies and even government officials are working from home to keep things moving forward. Meanwhile, companies like Netflix are in a better position than some competitors when it comes to getting through such uncertain times, while others are even set to come out ahead. That’s not to dismiss the incalculable revenue that will be lost or the disruption that will be caused on account of the coronavirus disease but to instead highlight what some are doing to get through the situation and come out on the other side of it.

Such efforts are currently taking place throughout production and post as everyone works to generate income in the short term while setting themselves up for opportunities in the long term. What do these challenges and opportunities look like for you? How have you been able to utilize products like the ones you’ve purchased from Filmtools to book a job during these uncertain times? ProVideo Coalition features numerous voices from across the entire media & entertainment landscape and these insights are just the sort of stories we want to incorporate. Doing so will help our entire community get through times of uncertainty, no matter when they occur or how long they last.

Writing about your experiences can also help with your efforts to generate income, as every writer that submits content to the site is compensated for their work. Also, no problem if writing isn’t your strong suit. You can work with our editorial team to convey your stories and insights in whatever way is best, whether that’s through email, the phone or even text. Our editorial team can pull that all together in a way that makes sense for you and for our audience, but your name will still appear on the byline.

If you’d like to share your perspective and insights around how you keep productive and profitable during times of uncertainty, please send us an email (social@provideocoalition.com) or get in touch with us on Twitter.

