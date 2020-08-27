Podcasts

Hollywood, How Did You Get Here? Podcast Eps 3 (Cinematographer Paul Andresen)

Paul Andresen on hollywood how did you get here podcast

Join Tim for a conversation with reality TV cinematographer Paul Andresen (“Jay Leno’s Garage”, “Naked & Afraid”, “Storage Wars” and more)

August 27, 2020
On today’s episode of “Hollywood, How Did You Get Here?” Tim sits down with reality cinematographer Paul Andersen. Paul has made quite a career shooting shows like “Storage Wars”, “Ax Men”, “1000 Ways to Die” & many other binge worthy reality TV shows. Most recently Paul was on “Naked & Afraid” right as the pandemic hit, make sure to listen for a few stories about how COVID effected that shoot. Enjoy the episode!

You can also watch the full interview on our new YouTube page, check it out and make sure to subscribe!

