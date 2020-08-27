On today’s episode of “Hollywood, How Did You Get Here?” Tim sits down with reality cinematographer Paul Andersen. Paul has made quite a career shooting shows like “Storage Wars”, “Ax Men”, “1000 Ways to Die” & many other binge worthy reality TV shows. Most recently Paul was on “Naked & Afraid” right as the pandemic hit, make sure to listen for a few stories about how COVID effected that shoot. Enjoy the episode!

