HighField AI, the broadcast industry’s first agentic and multimodal AI platform for automating graphics production, is now commercially available, after extensive testing across global newsrooms.

Developed to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced newsrooms, HighField AI reduces time-consuming editorial tasks such as sourcing visual assets and populating story templates.

Advancing broadcast graphics with intelligent automation, HighField AI is now commercially available, with support for Vizrt, Unreal Engine, CGI OpenMedia, Avid iNews, Saga, ENPS, and more. Through direct integration with newsroom and graphic systems, the platform can reduce manual work by up to 75%, allowing journalists to spend more time on storytelling while significantly accelerating new production workflows.

HighField AI, demonstrated a real-world use case for its innovative AI-powered workflow and its integration with Vizrt at the 2025 NAB Show, last April. The announcement made now follows extensive proof-of-concept (POC) testing with leading broadcasters, where participants reported significant efficiency improvements and consistently positive results. Purpose-built to help newsrooms deliver more content, faster, with fewer resources, HighField AI brings advanced, AI-powered automation into editorial and production workflows.

The platform uses AI agents to analyze stories created within NRCS systems and automatically manage graphics assembly. This includes automating time-consuming manual tasks of selecting templates from broadcast graphics systems, pulling text, images, and video from content libraries, and preparing complete graphics packages for editorial review. HighField AI continuously learns, improving speed, accuracy, and contextual understanding over time.

Here is more information about the system:

While HighField AI streamlines repetitive production tasks, journalists and producers retain full editorial control to ensure output aligns with creative standards and newsroom policies.

HighField AI supports graphics and newsroom solutions from: Vizrt, Unreal Engine, CGI OpenMedia, Avid iNews, ENPS, and Saga. Additional integrations are in development to expand its reach across the broadcast technology ecosystem.

Tested by Broadcasters, Proven in Live Production

The commercial launch follows months of rigorous testing in real-world newsroom environments. HighField AI’s development team collaborated closely with global broadcasters to validate system performance, reliability, and seamless integration with existing infrastructure.

“After working alongside broadcasters worldwide, the feedback is clear, the industry is ready for this,” said Amir Hochfeld, Founder and CEO of HighField AI. “News teams face constant pressure to deliver high-quality content at unprecedented speed. HighField AI provides a scalable, AI-powered solution that addresses this challenge, improving efficiency without compromising editorial standards. The results from early deployments show this technology is not only ready, it’s essential.”

Broadcasters participating in initial trials have reported efficiency gains of up to 75% in graphics production workflows, allowing for faster delivery of high-quality visual storytelling while easing operational bottlenecks.

Seamless Integration, Immediate Impact

HighField AI integrates into broadcasters’ existing workflows, protecting investments in newsroom and graphics technology while unlocking the benefits of intelligent automation. The platform’s advanced asset tracking ensures all text, images, and video used in production are traceable, supporting both editorial integrity and compliance requirements.

By automating the most repetitive aspects of graphics production, HighField AI enables editorial and creative teams to focus on storytelling and audience engagement, rather than operational constraints.

The platform also democratizes access to professional-grade production capabilities, allowing smaller teams and regional broadcasters to achieve higher output quality, while helping larger organizations scale operations with greater speed and efficiency.

A Future-Ready Solution for Modern Newsrooms

HighField AI was first introduced at the 2025 NAB Show, generating strong interest from broadcasters and technology leaders looking to modernize production workflows and explore AI’s role in reshaping media operations.

Follow the link – Highfield AI – for more information, live demonstrations, or to request a POC.