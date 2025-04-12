Ateliere Creative Technologies has been recognized for its groundbreaking innovations and contributions to the media technology industry, receiving multiple awards at the 2025 NAB Show.

The 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in Remote Production was awarded to Ateliere Live, that also received the Future’s Best of Show Award, presented by TV Tech.

Ateliere Live, recognized as the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year in Remote Production, showcases Ateliere’s commitment to revolutionizing live production workflows. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the NAB Show.

The cloud-native, software-driven platform replaces traditional hardware-centric methods, delivering cost-effectiveness and sustainability. With remote workflows and on-GPU video processing, Ateliere Live reduces production costs by at least 50% and environmental impact by 70%, all without compromising quality or agility. The platform’s frame-accurate camera switching enables seamless remote productions and higher operational efficiency. Ateliere’s collaboration with Sveriges Television (SVT) highlights its ability to dramatically cut carbon footprints, cementing its role as a leader in sustainable media solutions.

Ateliere Live also earned the Future Best of Show Award, presented by TV Tech, celebrating its innovation and flexibility in modern media environments. Judged by industry experts, the award highlights solutions that set new benchmarks for technical excellence. With advanced workflows and frame-accurate camera switching, Ateliere Live is a game-changer in media production, setting new standards for innovation and sustainability.

“We are incredibly proud of the recognition Ateliere has received at the 2025 NAB Show,” said Dan Goman, CEO at Ateliere. “These awards are a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and pushing the boundaries of media technology. Ateliere Live’s success underscores our commitment to creating solutions that maximize the value of our customers’ creativity.”

Additionally, Johan Bolin, Ateliere’s Chief Research and Innovation Officer, was honored with the Media Tech Sustainability Series (MTSS) ESG Leader Honors Award for his contributions to sustainable media technology. The MTSS ESG Leader Honors is a prestigious award acknowledging exceptional contributions to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Bolin’s forward-thinking leadership and advocacy for green practices have inspired groundbreaking solutions that drive both environmental impact reduction and operational efficiency throughout the media industry.

“Johan Bolin’s leadership being honored as a sustainability leader highlights the core values driving our work,” added Goman. “These accolades inspire us to continue redefining what’s possible in the media and entertainment industry, empowering our customers to achieve more while leaving a positive impact on the world.”