The downsizing of in-house marketing teams faced with shifting AI demands and financial strain creates the conditions for Virtual Production studio Door G to grow and expand its client base.

Door G specializes in modular content production for brands, agencies, and production companies and, as AI video models advance, provides clients with the know-how to navigate this new technology effectively.

An independent full-service Creative Production Studio, Door G announced that the company is quickly securing its place in New England as a new forefront for strategic, creative and innovative production and virtual production services. Door G’s investment in developing the region’s most comprehensive and technologically-advanced production, virtual production and creative studio, is demonstrating signs of accelerated growth as the studio expands its client base.

One of Door G’s growth strategies is being driven by a significant market shift that they are strategically positioned to address: the downsizing of in-house marketing teams. As internal agencies face “shifting AI demands and financial strain,” they are scaling back, creating an opportunity for partners who can fill gaps in creative, production, and technology. Door G’s traction comes from being that expert partner.

Door G specializes in modular content production for brands, agencies, and production companies, and anticipates a 20-fold increase in content demand within three years. As AI video models advance, Door G is providing the experienced creative partnership necessary for clients to navigate this new technology effectively. The studio specializes in creative development, traditional production, post-production, studio rentals and AI consulting, offering comprehensive services to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Door G target projects include:

Enterprise Brands with Multi-Channel Needs: Door G targets large-scale companies (CPG, retail, and financial firms) that require managing a high volume of content across multiple platforms and markets.

Highly Regulated Industries: Pharmaceutical, healthcare, and insurance companies, where Door G’s streamlined workflow provides speed and quality while navigating stringent compliance.

Marketing Departments Under Budget Pressure: Brands with shrinking in-house teams who need a cost-effective partner to fill creative, production, and technology gaps.

Building a wall to knock down (creative) walls

Earlier this year, Door G unveiled its state-of-the-art studio designed to deliver advanced, accessible and forward-thinking strategies to help bring global enterprise and consumer brands into an entirely new era of immersive brand engagement leveraging virtual production.

Door G’s advanced virtual production studio combines physical sets with digital environments, blended seamlessly on a massive 56-foot-wide, 14-foot-tall, “J-shaped” LED wall. Developed in collaboration with such industry-leading partners as Mo-Sys, INFiLED, NVIDIA, Brompton and Puget Systems, Door G’s virtual production stage integrates with Unreal Engine to enable this sustainable and visually stunning storytelling approach.

Leaning into its vast technological expertise in virtual production, Door G is empowering its clients to envision new creative possibilities without limitation, where creative ideas are no longer encumbered by outdated production processes and logistical boundaries. The studio eliminates the constraints of traditional locations while minimizing the need for complex post-production. Production processes are more efficient, and more sustainable, a cornerstone priority for Door G.

Sustainability in entertainment

Located just 12 miles from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and within driving distance of Boston, New York, and Connecticut, Door G presents a cost-effective, strategic advantage for the New England production community. By minimizing travel and physical set construction, virtual production lowers the carbon footprint of traditional shoots. Clients using the space are likely to see a significant reduction in travel costs and a threefold increase in content output compared to conventional production methods.

Door G is the first creative virtual production studio on the east coast of the US to earn the esteemed “EMA Green Seal for Studios” by the Environmental Media Association, which recognizes productions and studios that meet rigorous standards for sustainability in entertainment. For nearly two decades, it has been a mark of leadership and innovation across the industry. Door G attributes its early growth to the seal, as environmentally-conscious brands and clients have embraced Door G’s position on, and commitment to, sustainability as they are already demonstrating sustainable practices through innovative and highly-efficient virtual production workflows.

Door G’s unique combination of strategy, creative and hands-on expert production leveraging emerging technologies enables a level of imaginative storytelling that was not possible a few years ago. The company says that Door G “is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and traditional thinking by pushing its team and its clients to keep creating new worlds of possibilities.”