The annual Post Production Data Survey is winding down for 2024, so if you work in post-production and haven’t taken time to fill out the survey this year, please click over and add yourself to the legion of folks who have already taken it. This annual survey has been going since 2016 and is the most comprehensive gathering of data about who is working on what in the world of post and what they are making. This year’s survey adds a sentiment question about how you feel about the state of the industry and that will be an interesting read when all the data is worked out in the end.

The Post Production Data Survey is the brainchild of my Alan Smithee podcast partner-in-crime, Katie Hinsen. We’ve talked about the survey many times, and we always do an episode where we dig into the data once it is returned. You don’t have to be in any specific niche of post for your data to be valuable. This isn’t a survey asking for only Hollywood editors to participate. You’re invited to participate if you’re working in a minor market or on content far outside of the scripted realm. You can also dig into data from previous surveys.

The 2024 Post Production Data Survey closes at the end of this week.