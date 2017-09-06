A rugged Pelican carrying case contains all the elements you need: camera, lenses and accessories to help you make the most of your Hasselblad X1D.

At less than half the weight of a conventional digital medium format camera and with, adds, Hasselblad, “unbeatable design features and technologies, the X1D stands at the forefront of the photography world.” Now, a protection solution for the equipment becomes available from Hasselblad. The new Hasselblad X1D Field Kit offers an all-encompassing package tailored for photographers who are seeking both robust protection and easily transportable equipment.

Within the comprehensive package, photographers will find all the equipment they need for a variety of photographic conditions, including the X1D-50c and 3 XCD lenses (30mm, 45mm, and 90mm), which deliver edge-to-edge sharpness in a compact form to elegantly match the slim build of the body.

The inclusion of cleaning equipment (a cleaning cloth, dust blower, and lens pen) ensures that photographers can easily keep their kit in perfect condition, so it’s always clean and ready whenever creativity strikes. The X1D Field Kit also includes two camera batteries, a shoulder and wrist strap, and USB cable. The rugged Pelican case used to keep the equipment safe has a custom cut foam insert that protects your gear. The foam layout is also made for easy access, so that you quickly can get your hands on the equipment you need when you’re out there. The total weight of the Field Kit is 5500g, and that includes camera, lenses and accessories, meaning it is possible to travel light with a medium-format system fully protected.

The X1D Field Kit retails, according to the information provided by Hasselblad, at EUR 14 900 / USD 17 495 / GBP 13 250 excl. VAT and is available to pre-order now. It will begin shipping on September 20th.

