Available for sale and to rent, the H6D-400c MS allows users to create a final image with an effective resolution of 400MP via 6 shot image capture.

Building on a vast experience of developing high-quality single and multi-shot cameras, Hasselblad once again has raised the bar for image quality captured with medium format system. As multi-shot capture has become an industry standard – and a marketing asset too – Hasselblad decided to offer their own solutions, based on the medium format cameras they create.

Multi-shot capture is used in the field of art reproduction and cultural heritage for the documentation of paintings, sculptures, and artwork, and Hasselblad already a leading choice for institutions, organizations, and museums worldwide to record historic treasures in the highest image quality possible, decided to introduce the H6D-400c MS, to guarantee it continues to be chosen, even when multi-shot capture is needed.

With over 10 years of digital imaging expertise, the latest Multi-Shot digital camera combines the H6D’s unrivalled ease of use with a completely new frontier of image quality and detail. This new camera encompasses all of the technological functions of Hasselblad’s H6D single shot camera, and adds to that the resolution and colour fidelity advanceH6D-400c MSments that only Multi-Shot photography can bring to image capture.

With an effective resolution of 400MP via 6 shot image capture, or 100MP resolution in either 4 shot Multi-Shot capture or single shot mode, the Multi-Shot capture requires the sensor and its mount to be moved at a high-precision of 1 or ½ a pixel at a time via a piezo unit. To capture Multi-Shot images the camera must be tethered to a PC or MAC.

In 400MP Multi-Shot mode, 6 images are captured, the first 4 involve moving the sensor by one pixel at a time to achieve real colour data, this cycle then returns the sensor to its starting point. A further two exposures are made moving the sensor by ½ a pixel horizontally and then ½ a pixel vertically (see 6 shot diagram above). These 6 captures are then merged to give the equivalent of a single 400MP image, delivered as a 2.4GB 16-bit TIFF (23200 x 17400 pixels), for those seeking the utmost in image quality and resolving power.

The H6D-400c MS encompasses all the features and functionality of Hasselblad’s standard single shot cameras:

USB 3.0 type c connection for tethered shooting, high speed data transfers & 30FPS live view

Dual media card slots: CFast 2.0 and SD card

3.0-inch touch rear display

Smartphone style user interface

HD & UHD video

Modular system with improved back removal process

Technical camera connectivity (single shot)

Wi-Fi

HDMI & Audio I/O

True Focus II

The H6D-400c MS will begin shipping March 2018 with a MSRP of € 39,999 / $ 47,995 / £ 36,250 / RMB 319,999 / JPY 5,391,380 excl. VAT. Pre-orders can start to be taken January 16th. The H6D-400c MS will also be available to rent through your local Hasselblad sales representative. The rental fee is approx. €399/day for short term loans, but you can save up to 50% of that cost if you rent for a longer period, excluding shipping, insurance, and other rental service related fees.

