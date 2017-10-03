Hasselblad wants to give those using other cameras the option to save their memories inside a Hasselblad heart, so they released the H6D-100c digital back.

The heart of the H6D-100c digital back is a 100MP 53.4 x 40.0mm CMOS sensor, which delivers 15 stops of dynamic range and captures 16-bit colour data using Hasselblad’s Natural Colour Solution to ensure maximum tonality and detail is captured every time. With its high-quality rear display, iOS based app and HDMI output checking composition and focus, capturing the perfect shot couldn’t be easier.

On board CFast and SD card slots enables fast capture or for those who prefer to shoot tethered, its USB 3 type-C connectivity makes short work of transferring image files. The H6D-100c digital back is powered by a standard DC supply (12-24vdc), while eld users can utilise one of the many third party portable battery pack options available.

All this Hasselblad power can now be associated with other cameras. In fact, the H6D-100c Digital Back is Hasselblad’s answer to photographers wanting to use the power of the 100c on third party technical cameras. Whether using technical cameras or any other large format camera systems, they are now able to leverage the benefits of Hasselblad medium format and the H6D digital platform.

The H6D-100c digital back has been tailored with photographers’ requirements in mind and its user-friendly interface works seamlessly with a wide range of technical and large format camera systems. Triggering by mechanical and electronic shutter units is also supported.

Providing photographers with a flexible solution that delivers enhanced and improved image quality, the H6D-100c digital back has been designed to meet photographers’ ever-changing needs. The digital back is built to function with technical and view cameras, offering an unprecedented level of resolution, flexibility, and colour quality.

Ove Bengtson, Hasselblad Product Manager, said, “We have a strong relation with our customers and have a constant flow of ideas that really helps us to improve our products as well as making completely new products. The launch of the H6D-100c digital back is an answer to photographers wanting to use the power of the 100c on third party technical cameras.”

The H6D-100c Digital Back is available now and retails at EUR 22 000 / USD 26 495 / GBP 19 900 / RMB 21 0000 excl. VAT.

Was This Post Helpful: