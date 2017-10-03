Hasselblad H6D-100c available as stand-alone

The H6D-100c digital back from Hasselblad is now available as stand-alone, answering the requests of those photographers who use third party technical cameras.

By Jose Antunes October 03, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

Hasselblad H6D-100c is now available stand-alone

Hasselblad wants to give those using other cameras the option to save their memories inside a Hasselblad heart, so they released the H6D-100c digital back.

The heart of the H6D-100c digital back is a 100MP 53.4 x 40.0mm CMOS sensor, which delivers 15 stops of dynamic range and captures 16-bit colour data using Hasselblad’s Natural Colour Solution to ensure maximum tonality and detail is captured every time. With its high-quality rear display, iOS based app and HDMI output checking composition and focus, capturing the perfect shot couldn’t be easier.

On board CFast and SD card slots enables fast capture or for those who prefer to shoot tethered, its USB 3 type-C connectivity makes short work of transferring image files. The H6D-100c digital back is powered by a standard DC supply (12-24vdc), while  eld users can utilise one of the many third party portable battery pack options available.

All this Hasselblad power can now be associated with other cameras. In fact, the H6D-100c Digital Back is Hasselblad’s answer to photographers wanting to use the power of the 100c on third party technical cameras. Whether using technical cameras or any other large format camera systems, they are now able to leverage the benefits of Hasselblad medium format and the H6D digital platform.

The H6D-100c digital back has been tailored with photographers’ requirements in mind and its user-friendly interface works seamlessly with a wide range of technical and large format camera systems. Triggering by mechanical and electronic shutter units is also supported.

Providing photographers with a flexible solution that delivers enhanced and improved image quality, the H6D-100c digital back has been designed to meet photographers’ ever-changing needs. The digital back is built to function with technical and view cameras, offering an unprecedented level of resolution, flexibility, and colour quality.

Ove Bengtson, Hasselblad Product Manager, said, “We have a strong relation with our customers and have a constant  flow of ideas that really helps us to improve our products as well as making completely new products. The launch of the H6D-100c digital back is an answer to photographers wanting to use the power of the 100c on third party technical cameras.”

The H6D-100c Digital Back is available now and retails at EUR 22 000 / USD 26 495 / GBP 19 900 / RMB 21 0000 excl. VAT.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Creating Custom Shape Icons in Motion

Artificial Intelligence in the future of Frame.io

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Hasselblad’s Phocus is faster now

Hasselblad’s Phocus is faster now

September 26, 2017
Hasselblad introduces X1D Field Kit

Hasselblad introduces X1D Field Kit

September 06, 2017
Hasselblad updates firmware for X1D-50c

Hasselblad updates firmware for X1D-50c

August 29, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails