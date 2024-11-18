Ever wish you had just a few more frames? A little more room tone? Ever deal with a camera that cut too early or started too late? Need just a tiny bit more for your edit to hit the drum beat or let the emotional moment settle?

Yeah, us too. That’s why we’re excited to give you the first hands-on access to Generative Extend in Premiere Pro (beta), powered by Firefly Video model.

The response to our Generative Extend “sneak” earlier this year was overwhelming. Since then, we’ve been hard at work iterating on this feature and gathering feedback from hundreds of professional video editors. You’ve shown us all the ways you want to utilize Generative Extend to keep audiences in your story, instead of distracted by an awkward cut.

Your feedback has helped us create our most magical new editing tool ever. Generative Extend is our first generative AI feature crafted by and for video professionals. And this is just the beginning.

Just like our other Firefly generative AI models, the Adobe Firefly Video Model is designed to be commercially safe and is only trained on content we have permission to use — never on Adobe users’ content — so you can create with confidence.

A brand-new editing tool

Generative Extend allows you to extend clips to cover gaps in footage, smooth out transitions, or hold on shots longer for perfectly timed edits. You’ll find it right in the toolbar, so you can access it as easily as adjusting an edit point.

Just click and drag the beginning or end of a video or audio clip to add lifelike, photorealistic video and audio extensions. We’ve all been there: sometimes the camera starts too late or cuts too soon, leaving you with a great clip that’s just a little too short. You’ve probably used a number of time-consuming tricks to work around this. Instead, just click and drag the edit point. Plus, extensions are created in the background so you can keep working!

Craft pacing your way by adding additional media where you need it for J or L cuts and transitions.

Correct eye-lines or actions that shift unexpectedly mid-shot.

Click and drag the end of a dialogue clip to extend the ambient “room tone” underneath to smooth out audio edits. You can even extend sound effects that are cut off too early! Generative Extend won’t create or extend spoken dialogue, so it’ll be muted. Music is also not supported due to potential copyright issues, but you can automatically lengthen and shorten tracks with the existing Remix tool.

Plus, Content Credentials, a new kind of tamper-evident metadata, can be included on export from Adobe Premiere Pro and Media Encoder after using Generative Extend. This information allows creators to receive more recognition for their work, connect with others online, and enhance transparency for their audience.

What’s next?

While Generative Extend has some limitations in beta, we’re rapidly innovating and expanding its capabilities for professional use cases with your feedback. We want to hear how it’s working (or not working) for you.

In beta, video and audio extensions are limited to:

1920×1080 or 1280×720 resolutions

16:9 aspect ratio

12-30fps

8 bit, SDR

Mono and stereo audio

On each generation, tell us how we did by right-clicking and rating the result. You can also provide additional feedback for your rating if you like.

Our commitment to creator-friendly AI innovation

Adobe is committed to taking a creator-friendly approach and developing AI in accordance with our AI Ethics principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency. We have over a decade-long history of AI innovation in Premiere Pro with time-saving assistive tools like Speech to Text, Text-Based Editing, Remix, Auto Reframe, and more.

We built Adobe Firefly for direct integration into workflows the creative community can benefit from every day to help you be more creative with less tedium. Our Firefly generative AI models are trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content — and are never trained on customer content.

In addition, we continue to innovate ways to protect our customers through efforts including Content Credentials with attribution for creators and provenance of content. Adobe is determined to be a trusted partner for creators in the era ahead. We co-founded a global coalition called the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which now has more than 2,500 members from across industries working together to promote transparency in digital content.

Content Credentials are attached to assets produced using Firefly so that people who work with or view the content can see how it was made and whether AI was involved. This ensures we establish a transparent chain of trust from creation to dissemination online.

No longer do you need to compromise your creative intent or spend time on workarounds like slow motion, duplicating single frames to extend media, or even re-editing chunks of the timeline to fill a gap!

Generative Extend is now available in Premiere Pro (beta) — give it a try and let us know what you think.