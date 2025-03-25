Adobe Insights

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Offline vs Cancel in the Link Media dialog box

TL;DR Use the Link Media buttons to your advantage

Scott Simmons
March 25, 2025
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Have you ever had media go offline and you’re presented with the Link Media dialog box when opening a Premiere Pro project? This dialog box opens when Premiere can’t automatically re-link media files. Link Media might seem self-explanatory, but there’s an important distinction between the Offline button and the Cancel button.

Did you know that Adobe Premiere Pro will store up to five file paths for linked, online media? That should reduce the need for relinking. You can test this by changing the name of a folder, relinking media to the new name and then changing the folder back. Premiere Pro should not ask for a relink as it has stored multiple file paths for that media.

If you hit the Offline button (or Offline All), Adobe Premiere Pro will not prompt you to relink the media files upon opening the project, provided you save the project after it opens. Those buttons tell Premiere those selected files are offline and you do not want to be prompted to relink them. Cancel just cancels the dialog box and will ask you to relink upon next opening if the files can’t be found.

How could this be useful in the real world? Say Editor A and Editor B are collaborating on a job together, and there’s been footage shot on both Monday and Tuesday. Editor A has all of the footage while Editor B only has the footage from Tuesday. Upon opening the project, Editor B can set all of the Monday footage to Offline and then Editor B will not be prompted each time they open the project to relink that Monday footage that they do not have.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

adobe premiere pro Editing Tips Tool Tip Tuesday

Dustin G

I also use this for proxy-only workflows. Working on a large documentary remotely, I only have proxies, and the project file was set up remotely with all the media at that location. So when I open the project in a different location with a drive that is mirrored to the original project, except for no original media, I just hit cancel, and am working with proxies.

