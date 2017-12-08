Starting this Christmas, build your storage solution for 2018 and beyond. PVC suggests the Glyph 6TB StudioRAID Thunderbolt 2 USB 3.0 Enterprise Class RAID Drive for demanding workflows.

With over two decades of experience building digital storage solutions, Glyph Production Technology continues to pursue its initial goal: to offer rock-solid reliability for the most demanding workflows. Whether you’re laying down tracks, editing video or backing up precious photos, on the road with a mobile drive or in the studio with a lightning fast RAID, Glyph wants you to trust its products.

Glyph Production Technology provides reliable external hard drives and SSDs that are designed, tested and built in the USA. Apparently, the company has won the hard-earned respect of professional content creators around the world. Professional musicians, videographers, photographers, and production companies agree; when it comes to quality, customer support, and the industry’s best warranty, Glyph is the only choice.

If you ask around, warranty and support are key elements when it comes to Glyph drives, which people say is second to none. In fact, with 3 years for hardware, two for Level 1 data recovery (free) and one year of drive replacement if something goes wrong, nothing comes close to Glyph. And the elegant and functional products under the name Glyph offer, to start with, the so popular rock-solid reliability needed by professionals.

The Glyph 6TB StudioRAID Thunderbolt 2 USB 3.0 Enterprise Class RAID Drive is a good example of what Glyph can offer you. Packed with the best-in-class technology and the industry’s best warranty, Glyph Enterprise Class hard drives offer reliable and professional-grade service. The Studio Raid Thunderbolt 2 has been designed to provide lightning-fast transfer speeds and ultimate flexibility utilizing both Thunderbolt 2 and USB 3.0 connections.

If you’re a Mac user, the external drive is ready to be used as soon as you take it from the box. The Glyph 6TB StudioRAID Thunderbolt 2 USB 3.0 Enterprise Class RAID Drive comes preformatted in HFS+, is Time Machine compatible and features journaling. But if you’ve chosen Windows as your OS, you’re also welcome. Though formatted for Mac, the Glyph Studio is capable of running on the Windows Operating System with a simple reformat. With either OS, the Studio Raid Thunderbolt 2 offers high performance and ultimate reliability and supports RAID 0, 1, JBOD, and SPAN modes.

When it comes to ways to protect data, the choice is yours. The Glyph 6TB StudioRAID Thunderbolt 2 USB 3.0 Enterprise Class RAID Drive has RAID 0 as the default shipping drive mode. RAID 0 (striping) increases the performance of the drive system by spreading the data across two drives. RAID 0 is a proven technology for editing video, working with huge graphics files, sound libraries, and streaming instruments that play hundreds of samples simultaneously. But you may prefer RAID 1, which offers data redundancy and real-time backup by writing the same data to the two hard drives at the same time (meaning you’ve 4TB of space, then). Should a drive failure happen, data is still available on the remaining drive.

If you want to memorize the most important features of the The Glyph 6TB StudioRAID Thunderbolt 2 USB 3.0 Enterprise Class RAID Drive, here is a list for you:

Contains Enterprise Class Drives

3 Years on hardware 100% Guaranteed 2 Years Level 1 Data Recover Free! 1 year Advanced Field Replacement No questions asked “Keep the cameras Rolling and the cards coming!” Get 6TB for the price of 4TB 50% more capacity for the same cost

Production Grade Quality and durability

Assembled In USA

All Units 100% Inspected prior to shipping

The Glyph 6TB StudioRAID Thunderbolt 2 USB 3.0 Enterprise Class RAID Drive is available from Filmtools with a special price of $419.95 (instead of $478.75), and you get a Delkin DDREADER-42 USB 3.0 Universal Memory Card Reader and a Delkin 16GB Secure Digital High Capacity (SDHC) PRO Card for free.

