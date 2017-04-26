G-Technology Shows Off New Drives: NAB 2017 Video

We all need data storage. If you are like me and some of my fellow creatives you probably need a sh*# ton of data storage. G-technology has been one of my go-to companies for storing my video assets. Now G-technology is showing off some new storage solutions. I especially like the rugged solution they are showing off.
Brian Hallett, is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN, and an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from broadcast television news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. First and foremost, Brian is a cameraman and since 1999 his skills have allowed him to work for Spike TV, NBC, Fox, and CBS.