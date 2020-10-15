FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of FUJIFILM X-S10 (X-S10), the newest addition to the X Series family of compact and lightweight

mirrorless digital cameras. X-S10 is expected to be available in November with two lens kit options.

Equipped with key features including the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, and the high- speed image processing engine, X-Processor 4, as well as In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS), the X-S10 offers maximum functionality in a compact body.

“X-S10 is a perfect fit for anyone who needs a lightweight imaging solution with professional features for both photo and video,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management for FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging Division. “It offers something for everyone; the popular AUTO/SP (Scene Position) Mode automatically adjusts camera settings to produce stunning images without the need to make fine adjustments to image settings. The advanced video capabilities can either produce sharp 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video

or high-speed full-HD video at 240fps, and the vari-angle LCD screen can also be flipped forward 180 degrees, giving everyone from photographers and filmmakers to vloggers and hobbyists something to love about this camera.”

Main product features:

A newly developed, smaller IBIS for its compact body

• The camera’s IBIS mechanism is approximately 30% smaller in volume and weight than the previous, similar X Series model*¹. Despite its small size, weighing just 465g (1.02lb), X-S10 delivers up to 6.0-stops*² of five-axis image stabilization. It is also the first mid-range X Series camera to use a motion sensor retention mechanism, which is a mechanical shock absorber that guards against slight vibrations that may come from the shutter unit, adding another level of stability beyond what was previously available in X Series products to ensure that image clarity

and resolution are maintained.

• To further assist with hand-held stability, X-S10 features a large, ergonomic magnesium-alloy grip, making it easy to keep the camera stable when large lenses are mounted. The design also features a magnesium-alloy front and top-plate to keep the body rigid and robust.

Legendary Film Simulation Modes and updated AUTO functions for outstanding image quality

• FUJIFILM Film Simulation Modes were created to celebrate the history of photographic film by digitizing some of the industry’s most iconic analog films. X-S10 features 18 Film Simulation Modes, including ETERNA Bleach Bypass, which creates a beautiful, desaturated, high-contrast look.

• To complement these Film Simulation Modes, X-S10 also offers an updated [AUTO / SP (Scene Position)] mode that automatically adjusts shooting settings to the given scene, without the need to make further, fine adjustments in Settings. Now, photographing landscapes with clarity and vivid colors, making portraits with beautiful skin tones, and creating evenly-balanced images in back-lit conditions are possible, regardless of skill level.

Dependable AF and High-Speed Burst Mode performance for those important moments

• The combination of X-S10’s high-speed AF and AF-tracking performance with the X- TransTM CMOS 4 sensor’s 2.16 million phase detection pixels and X-Processor 4’s computing power provides quick and accurate autofocus results, achieving focus in as fast as 0.02 seconds in some cases, even at -7.0 EV*³.

• X-S10 is equipped with high-precision Tracking AF for moving subjects and Face/Eye AF function to track a subject’s face and eyes.

• Offers blackout-free, high-speed burst shooting of 30fps with the electronic shutter and 8fps when using the mechanical shutter*⁴.

Vari-angle LCD monitor and viewfinder that supports three Boost modes

• X-S10 has a vari-angle LCD monitor that can rotate up to 180 degrees, making it useful not only for selfies but also for stills and videos taken from various camera positions.

• The viewfinder’s Live View function has three Boost modes available, including Low Light Priority, Resolution Priority Model, and Frame Rate Priority.

Extensive video-recording functions

• X-S10 generates 4K video from the amount of data equivalent to 6K to ensure the footage is in high resolution with low noise. It supports recording 4K/30p 4:2:0 8-bit video onto an SD card inserted in the camera, and outputting 4K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit video via the HDMI port.

• The X-S10 camera is also capable of high-speed full-HD recording at 240fps, producing up to 10x slow-motion footage of a fast-moving subject’s split-second motion.

• In addition to X-S10’s IBIS, its Digital Image Stabilization (DIS) mode powerfully compensates for camera shake even when walking with the camera. Adding IS Mode Boost provides even more stabilization, nearly eliminating camera shake when it is used from a fixed, hand-held position.

• With a dedicated movie recording button on its top-plate, X-S10 lets users start recording video even when the camera is set to stills mode. It will also automatically set exposure and focus settings if the camera is in an AUTO shooting mode*⁵.

Pricing and Availability

X-S10 is expected to be available in the U.S. and Canada markets commencing November 2020 in black color, and will be offered in both a body-only and two XF lens kit options.

FUJIFILM X-S10 body-only: $999.95 USD / $1,349.99 CAD

FUJIFILM X-S10 with XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R lens kit: $1,399.95 USD / $1,899.99 CAD

FUJIFILM X-S10 with XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR lens kit: $1,499.95 USD / $2,049.99 CAD

*1 When compared with the IBIS function featured in the FUJIFILM X-T4 mirrorless digital camera *2 Offering a 6.0-stop advantage to 20 out of the 30 currently available, interchangeable X Series lenses (XF/XC lenses) *3 Referenced performance available using the X-S10 with an XF50mmF1.0 lens *4 High-speed continuous shooting without blackout (i.e. without the viewfinder going dark during shooting, causing the user to lose sight of the subject) applies only when using the X-S10 electronic shutter. *5 The AF mode automatically switches to Continuous AF in these instances.