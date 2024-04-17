Post Production

From the NAB Floor | Amove

Kenny McMillan and Amove Founder Patrick Kennedy talk storage for large video files, integration with other online storage services, and flexible solutions for every production size.

Jose Antunes
April 17, 2024
From the NAB Floor | AmovePresented as a cheaper alternative to LucidLink, Amove aims to be the app for any cloud storage user worldwide, says Patrick Kennedy on the start of the interview.

Accessing files fast is more important than ever – no matter where you’re located. With the scale of content delivery and the use of so many different cloud services, it’s still difficult to be continuously efficient. Amove aims to solve that problem and do so with a better cost than other solutions. Patrick Kennedy explains how the system works and what’s coming for Amove.

Amove

