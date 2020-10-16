Join Epic Games on Wednesday, October 21, for a free webinar that explains how to use the animation tools in Unreal Engine to bring some of life’s unpredictability to your scenes.

At a time when social distancing is a wise choice, you’ll learn how to populate a city with a standalone crowd. No worries, it’s all in Unreal Engine, as part of a free webinar teaching how you can add life to your story.

The free webinar “Animation in Unreal Engine: Adding Life to Your Story” takes place on October 21 and it is possible to pick the session that works best for you. The webinar has two sessions, one at 9 AM EDT / 2 PM BST | and the other at 2 PM EDT / 7 PM BST. All you’ve to do is follow the link to the registration page, define the session you want to participate, and you’re set to discover some more secrets about Unreal Engine.

This free webinar is another learning resource made available by Epic Games. ProVideo Coalition has mentioned some of the free tuition available online, from the Virtual Production Primer, a new free course on Unreal Engine, to the recent live webinar, Creating Visual Effects with Unreal Engine, which you can still watch online, to understand how the stunning VFX in the Unreal for All Creators brand film were achieved.

The “Animation in Unreal Engine: Adding Life to Your Story” webinar continues the trend set by previous events and reveals what animators can do with the game engine from Epic Games. Unreal Engine comes with a big box of tricks and effects to enhance animation. Using the engine’s core tools like Blueprint and Niagara, you can tweak the behavior of people, animals, vehicles, and environmental objects to bring some of life’s unpredictability to your scenes.

Animate everything!

In this webinar, Matthew Doyle, Technical Artist at Epic Games, will dive into how to use animation tools in Unreal Engine to tell a story and add life to your projects. He’ll be joined by Daniele Federico, CEO and Co-Founder of Toolchefs.com, who will demonstrate how to use the Atoms Crowd framework to populate city streets with animated crowds that wander around, stop, and avoid each other in a random, realistic way.

You’ll learn about:

Adding animation effects to doors, vehicles, and materials

Populating a city using a standalone crowd framework designed to handle large amounts of animation data

Using dynamics and physics to create different effects

Matt Doyle, from Epic Games, has worked in real-time 3D for nearly two decades, including in game development and architectural visualization. His specialties include look development—working with materials, lighting, and post process effects—as well as modeling, rendering, VR, animation, and almost every aspect of a modern game development pipeline.

Daniele Federico the CEO and Co-Founder of Toolchefs.com, has worked in the VFX industry for over 10 years, specializing in animation and pipeline development. He has credits on films including Gravity; The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian; Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; Happy Feet 2; and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The webinar is a sign – one more – that games and movies are complementary disciplines aiming at the same goal: storytelling. If you’ve some free time on October 21, 2020, are still staying home and have nothing else to do, why not take the time to learn something interesting about animation? It’s FREE!

Follow the link to register for the “Animation in Unreal Engine: Adding Life to Your Story” webinar.