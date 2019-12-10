Another step toward realizing a fully, globally distributed video workflow, the now announced Frame.io for iPad follows the success of the company’s 2016 Apple Design Award-winning iOS app.

Visitors of Frame.io’s website had a warning note welcoming them in recent days: “Something bigger is coming”. The mysterious message is now explained, as the company unveils Frame.io for iPad, announced as another step toward realizing a fully, globally distributed video workflow, giving creators and collaborators the ability to review or approve work in progress from anywhere in the world.

Frame.io for iPad follows the success of the company’s 2016 Apple Design Award-winning iOS app, and, like its smaller sibling, allows users to stay up to date with what’s happening on set or in the edit suite while on the move. Apple’s high quality iPad screen lets users view true-to-life color, while making, says Frame.io, “the mobile experience more flexible and delightful. There are times when watching dailies, evaluating VFX shots, or getting a better sense of composition and color benefits from a larger display than a smartphone can offer – that’s where Frame.io for iPad comes into play.“

Draw annotations with Apple Pencil

Frame.io was designed to streamline the collaborative video review process, and the platform continues to evolve to meet ever-changing industry needs and the demands of its users. Frame.io for iPad comes equipped with features that elevate the mobile workflow, as well as enhance the functionality of the edit suite with powerful features including:

Split view for side-by-side app viewing

Split view lets users keep Frame.io in view on one side of the iPad screen while using apps like Final Draft, Slack, or FaceTime on the other. View scripts, chat with team members, track assets—and so much more.

Leave detailed drawings and annotations on work using Apple Pencil. Fine-tune stills or moving images, create illustrations, or work in Photoshop and import assets into Frame.io right on the iPad. Using the Apple Pencil makes it simple to leave notes as easily as writing on paper—except that it flows directly into the project.

Frame.io for iPad arrives just a few weeks after Frame.io announced a $50M round of Series C funding and the appointment of Michael Cioni as Global SVP of Innovation, all key factors as Frame.io plans for exciting developments to come in 2020.

