If you’ve ever dreamed of walking away from Cinegear with a Canon camera or a Dana Dolly kit in hand — all thanks to a single scratch-off ticket — Filmtools has you covered. This year, the gear retailer is bringing a fresh wave of excitement to Cinegear Los Angeles 2025 with the Filmtools Lotto, a simple, interactive activation that rewards booth engagement with serious prizes.

How It Works

The concept is straightforward but effective. Attendees can stop by the Filmtools Booth (039) at Cinegear to grab a physical stamp card. From there, visit all four sponsor vendor stands — Lexar, Nanuk, NUE, and Saramonic — and ask for a stamp on your stamp card. After receiving the final stamp back from a Filmtools employee, participants trade in their completed stamp card for a Filmtools scratch-off ticket.

Every scratcher is a winner, offering one of five prize tiers:

Stickers

5% Off any one-time in-store purchase

10% Off any one-time in-store purchase

Major Prizes like Lexar SSD’s, Nanuk cases, NUE power stations, and Saramonic lavalier kits

Grand Prizes, including a Canon camera or a Dana Dolly system

Winners must redeem their scratcher prizes in-store within six months at Filmtools (1400 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506). But consider stopping by during the Cinegear weekend…

Second Chance, Big Reward

For your crack at a huge prize, Filmtools offers an enticing second chance drawing. Attendees can drop their scratched ticket at the Filmtools store before 4 PM on Saturday, June 7th, to enter to win a $1,000 Filmtools gift card. Look for a large plastic container in the store, and remember to fill out your information on the back of the card first.

Community-Focused Party to Kick Things Off

The activation officially launches at Filmtools’ Pre-Cinegear Party on Thursday, June 5th, from 4–9 PM. This event offers the filmmaking community a chance to meet the Filmtools team, chat with sponsor reps, and grab their stamp cards early. With music, drinks, and a curated guest list of creatives, it’s quickly become one of Cinegear’s go-to kickoff events. You can RSVP here: https://www.filmtools.com/events

Why It Matters

While Cinegear has always been a place for gearheads and industry insiders to geek out on the latest tech, it can often feel overwhelming. The Filmtools Lotto helps bring a sense of play back into the experience — gamifying the trade show floor, encouraging organic sponsor interaction, and rewarding filmmakers with tangible, usable gear.