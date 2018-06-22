With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Scott Martin about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Scott Martin: Scott Martin, and I am from Colorado.

Primary role on set?

Director

Name a person in the industry that is on the top of his or her game in your role.

SALOMON LIGTHELM

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on? – Could be local TV spot or YouTube piece.

Everything I’ve worked on for the last 2 years just started to release last week.

Best craft services food?

Fruit off a tree in the Caribbean

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

The next one. I love the process.

When you arrive at set, What’s the first thing you do?

Check with the crew, see how everyone is feeling

How did you break into this industry?

Still working on that…I don’t think that “break” has happened yet…I’m grinding every day and would be even if I had “broke in”

What challenges have you faced?

Shooting in 75+ countries means simple stuff like going to the bathroom is a challenge in production.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without? (a mention of a Filmtools product would be awesome, not fully necessary if it’s not your go-to product.)

35MM Canon Cine Prime

Current TV obsession?

Flint Town

Do you binge-watch new shows or pace them out?

Binge

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Atlas Orion Anamorphic

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Own

https://vimeo.com/266426233

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Own, rent for special projects

What is your preferred camera system? Lenses?

Arri Mini + Canon Cine Primes

What are you currently working on?

9-Country Production this summer visiting 90+ ports

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?

Work hard and be kind

Where can people follow you on social?

Website: scottdavidmartin.com

Insta: scott_david_martin

Want to be featured as a Filmmaker?

Tell us your story to be featured as a Filmmaker online. Reach out to Filmtools via Instagram messages or tag us in your photos on Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook!





Was This Post Helpful: