Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Justin Jones

Each week, Filmtools takes a look behind the scenes with filmmakers around the world

September 07, 2018
With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Justin Jones about his work. This is what he said:
What is your name and where are you from?
Justin Jones: My name is Justin Jones and I live in Saugas Ca. My hometown is Castaic, Ca.

What is your primary role on set?

Justin Jones: Director of Photography

Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?

Justin Jones: Taylor Randell. Incredible work, good friend, and drive.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on? 

Justin Jones: I’ve shot Music videos for artist like: Zayn, PushaT, Jaden Smith, Trippie Redd, Diplo and a ton more.

Best craft service food?

Justin Jones:  Yogurt Parfait.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Justin Jones: Hopsin The Purge Video

What’s the first thing you do on set?

Justin Jones: Sit in my car and meditate on my vision for the day.

How did you break into the industry?
Justin Jones:  I broke into the industry from going to film school, by making connections.
Current TV obsession?

Justin Jones: Glow

Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?

Justin Jones: Binge Watch

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Justin Jones: Aputure New RGB Panel LED light with color picker device.

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Justin Jones: Rent

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Justin Jones: Own

What is your preferred camera system?

Justin Jones: Red Dragon

Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?

Justin Jones: When you feel that internal voice telling you that you can’t, push through that and do it anyways. You’ll learn and grow from those experiences to be a better filmmaker.

Where can people see your work? 
Where can people follow you on social?  
Justin Jones: @justinjonesdp

