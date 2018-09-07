Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Justin Jones

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Justin Jones about his work. This is what he said:
What is your name and where are you from?
Justin Jones: My name is Justin Jones and I live in Saugas Ca. My hometown is Castaic, Ca.
What is your primary role on set?
Justin Jones: Director of Photography
Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?
Justin Jones: Taylor Randell. Incredible work, good friend, and drive.
If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?
Justin Jones: I’ve shot Music videos for artist like: Zayn, PushaT, Jaden Smith, Trippie Redd, Diplo and a ton more.
Best craft service food?
Justin Jones: Yogurt Parfait.
What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?
Justin Jones: Hopsin The Purge Video
What’s the first thing you do on set?
Justin Jones: Sit in my car and meditate on my vision for the day.
How did you break into the industry?
Justin Jones: I broke into the industry from going to film school, by making connections.
Current TV obsession?
Justin Jones: Glow
Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?
Justin Jones: Binge Watch
What piece of gear do you have your eye on?
Justin Jones: Aputure New RGB Panel LED light with color picker device.
Camera – Should you own or rent?
Justin Jones: Rent
Lenses – Should you own or rent?
Justin Jones: Own
What is your preferred camera system?
Justin Jones: Red Dragon
Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?
Justin Jones: When you feel that internal voice telling you that you can’t, push through that and do it anyways. You’ll learn and grow from those experiences to be a better filmmaker.