Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Morgan Bond

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Morgan Bond about her work. This is what she said:

What’s your name and where Are you from?

Morgan Bond: My name is Morgan Bond, and I am from Austin, TX.

What’s your primary role on set?

Morgan Bond: Cinematographer or Gaffer

Who is a person in the industry that is on the top of his or her game in your role?

Morgan Bond: Charlotte Bruus Christensen

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

Morgan Bond: I’ve worked on some well-known music videos which were featured on Rolling Stone. For folks such as Tunde Adebimpe (TV on the Radio), Gary Clark Jr., David Ramirez, Missio, and Max Frost. I’ve also worked on commercials for clients such as Bose, Dell, Allstate, Chrysler, Jaguar, USAA, and the US Airforce. Additionally, I’ve worked for companies such as Rooster Teeth, GSD&M, Warner Brothers, Animal Planet, the University of Texas, Comedy Central, and Discovery.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Morgan Bond: I would say that my most valued tool would be my light meter. This is kind of a tool that is not high on a lot of people’s lists but I believe that this tool allows me to more seamlessly complete my job without errors that could later pose major problems. It allows me to get an accurate reading of key to fill ratios, as well as achieving even lighting when needed.

What’s the first thing you do on set?

Morgan Bond: I eat a breakfast taco! The next thing would be to get on the same page with my team, usually starting with the director, AD, then gaffer and production designer, followed by any other pertinent department heads. I make sure to ask about changes in the schedule and also about goals for that day. There are always changes and updates to everything, so even if I’ve scouted the location, made detailed shot lists, and talked at length with everyone, it’s still a good idea to make sure that I’m all caught up with everyone and everything right at the start of the day.

Best craft services food?

Morgan Bond: Craft services on bigger sets, is awesome! You basically get a convenience store on wheels, where you can go in and shop around for stuff, then just take it and go back to work! There’s really anything you could want in there, almost too much. Then, the crafty person walks around a few times throughout the day with a tray of finger foods. On smaller sets, I always appreciate some chips and guacamole, fruit, or veggies and hummus! I like to try to eat things on sets that are filling and fueling, instead of chips and cookies.

Current TV obsession?

Morgan Bond: I just finished watching the Handmaid’s Tale and gotta say, it was awesome! I really liked the way it was shot. There were some interesting angles, and I really felt like I was with Offred as she was experiencing the horrors of this dystopian world.

Do you binge-watch new shows or pace them out?

Morgan Bond: I definitely am a binge watcher. I am so impatient and have such a hard time waiting for episodes to come out. Although, I don’t have the self-control to wait for a whole season to come out, then watch it all at once. I’ll watch them as they come out.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Morgan Bond: I think my next purchase is going to be the new Small HD 702 7.7″ OLED monitor. I’ve been looking for a good onboard monitor to go with my camera, and I really think this Small HD is the way to go.

What’s in your bag when you go to set?

Morgan Bond: The real question is what isn’t in my bag. I have everything in the standard toolbox to very specific, niche items needed for setting up rigs and getting everything ready for a scene. I have 3 CineBags, 5 different types of multi-tools, 4 types of tape measures, 2 drills, rolls on rolls of tape, and more. Like my dad always says “If it moves and shouldn’t, use duct tape, and if it should move but doesn’t, use WD40… otherwise, you have an electrical problem.” and I have something for that too!

What is your preferred camera system? Lenses?

Morgan Bond: As far as camera systems, I’m a little biased, but I haven’t ever worked with anything as intuitive as the Varicam. It’s so easy to learn, easy to get where you want to be in the menus, you’ve got the dual native ISOs, so switching between 800 and 5000 is a breeze when you need just a little more light, and the picture quality is amazing. All around a really great camera. As far as the lenses, I think it just depends on the project. The lenses have a huge impact on the way the picture looks, so I try to match the lenses to the visual feeling I’m going for!

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Morgan Bond: Well considering I own Panasonic’s Varicam LT, I’d say buy. I initially got the camera as an investment, but after having it for a few months, I’ve realized that it’s more an investment in my career. Since getting it, I’ve had more opportunities to shoot projects simply because I have it. A lot of folks, including myself, think it’s unfair, but it’s the way the indie game works right now. There’s a lot of talented DPs who don’t have cameras that just don’t have the same opportunities.

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Morgan Bond: As for lenses, I think they’re are more of a monetary investment. Your lenses won’t lose value over time, so if you get good lenses, as long as you take care of them, you’ll be renting them out forever.

Where can people check out your work on social?

Morgan Bond: I only really use Instagram and that’s @morganinfilm. You could also visit my website, morganmariebond.com if you are interested in seeing any of my work.

