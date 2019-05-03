Each week we will talk with industry professionals in a candid conversation about their career, relevant news within the industry and about the art and gear behind filmmaking.

We launched this new endeavor last Friday with a fantastic episode featuring Cinematographer Julia Swain. Julia lead us through her journey from playing with her families camcorder as a child to managing dozens of crew members on large commercial shoots. You can listen to that audio below!

This week we had a chance to talk with Kenny McMillan, a name you likely recognize as he is a regular contributor to PVC! Kenny is an up and coming filmmaker who has used his love for the technical aspects of gear and production to build a career in the industry. Our recording session with him is full of laughs and fantastic advice from a creator who truly loves the art of filmmaking so make sure to give it a listen!

The Filmtools Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Radio Public and Pocket Casts. Make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast listening platform so you get notifications when we post a new episode!

