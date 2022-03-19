Samsung released 1.0.00.31 of its Expert RAW app, with a series of new features and improvements in terms of exposure control, from indoor clarity to dynamic range tolerance..

Since the introduction of Expert RAW, November 2021, Samsung as been busy updating the app, which allows users to capture 16 bit RAW files that can be viewed and edited using the latest apps or software that support DNG. Expert RAW was first introduced to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, as ProVideo Coalition noted previously, and is available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new flagship model from the company.

Last February, when a new update for Expert RAW was released, it was suggested that the app would only be available on Samsung’s very high-end flagship models. That has apparently changed, and Samsung announced that One UI 4.1, which first debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, will be available on a wide range of Galaxy devices, bringing the latest Galaxy innovations to more users. Some of them, at least…

Samsung Electronics is committed to delivering the most up-to-date mobile experience to as many Galaxy users as possible. The company says that “starting with the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, the software update will include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A series and Tab S7 FE. The update will extend to even more Galaxy devices, including the S20 series, Z Fold, Z Flip, Note series, S10 series, A series and Tab S series.”

Enhanced Object eraser

Although by simply updating the user interface you can not expect to get all the features found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (including the Expert RAW app), it’s good to see that owners of less powerful smartphones can experience some of the features available on flagships like the S22 Ultra. From dynamic camera and photo editing features to a Grammarly-powered keyboard, the latest update, says Samsung, “will give you the tools to express yourself in your own way.”

For photographers, one of the features available is the Object eraser, which gives users the option to save a great photo ruined by background objects, people, shadows or reflections which were not detected when the picture was taken. With the more enhanced Object eraser, you can now easily remove not only distracting objects in the background, but also shadows thrown on the subject or even reflections on the windows. Simply tap the ‘Erase shadows’ or ‘Erase reflections’ button when you want to remove them from a photo, and Object eraser will handle the rest. The ‘Erase shadows’ and ‘Erase reflections’ features are only supported on Galaxy S10 series and the newer devices.

The One UI 4.1 also updates photo sharing, which is more than a tool to send images to social media. Here is Samsung’s note about the new feature: The latest update brings users a more simplified and streamlined photo sharing experience. By automatically optimizing your photos — whether it’s cropping out unwanted sections of screenshots or automatically adjusting the tilt — you can ensure that whatever you send is exactly what you intended. Simply select an image to share and an icon will alert you if your device detects potential improvements. Click on the icon and watch as the image is automatically adjusted, rotated or cropped before it’s shared.

As part of the update, users can also enjoy Quick Share, a feature that allows you to instantly send multiple photos, videos and files at once. Just click the ‘Share’ button and select the desired recipient to transfer anything with ease.

Expert RAW coming to more Galaxy phones

The photo editing app Expert RAW will also come to more devices, although Samsung has not listed all the models that will get it. Expert RAW app availability is currently limited to S21 Ultra and S22 series. Samsung Members notified Expert RAW will become available on Galaxy Z Fold in April 2022 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold later in this year.

The app allows Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 series users who want to make the most of their smartphone camera to transform images, Samsung claims, “into magazine-worthy masterpieces”. This DSLR-like experience means “you can edit both photos and videos with total precision, satisfying your eye for detail using a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools. Plus, the app allows you to save files in both JPG and DNG format, so you can truly edit like a pro. Expert RAW gives you complete creative freedom, from brightening or darkening photos with ISO controls to choosing between multiple lenses to capture any subject or scene.”

Samsung updated the app to version 1.0.00.31, the second update this month of March. With this new version, Expert RAW app gains indoor clarity as well as improves dynamic range tolerance and VOC. The update, 46.39MB, can be obtained directly from the Galaxy Store.