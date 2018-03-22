MSE’s continued goal is to develop equipment that adapts to all types of shooting challenges. That’s how they picked a concept from gaffer Alex Amyot to create the new KStackers II debuting at NAB 2018.

The K-Stacker II offers a simple solution for LED and FLO lighting support, allowing users to mount up to three FreeStyle 31 LED Panels or two 4ft/4Banks in a row. The LED controllers and 4Bank ballasts rig on the stand, or remotely up to 75 feet away via head extension cables. Or, power the LED’s via 24VDC batteries mounted on the K-Stacker II.

“Often, today’s shooters, who work mostly with LED and FLO lights, find themselves in situations where they need to get larger soft light out of the lights they have, but don’t have the gear they need to make it happen,” says Tyler Phillips, Vice President of Matthews Grip. “With our new K-Stacker II it’s easy. Based on a concept from Canadian-based gaffer Alex Amyot, Matthews has created a strong and robust tool that turns Kino Flo LED Panels and Fluorescent Fixtures into larger light sources.”

The KStackers II confirms that MSE is willing to support creative ideas, whenever a shooter discovers the possibilities. The design of the Kstackers II allows for vertical mounting on a light stand, or downward mounting like a space light from a studio grid, giving users more options in terms of lighting from the exact same lights. Now, says, MSE, “it’s simple to build several of the world’s popular, professional, fluorescent fixtures into a compact configuration – easily – quickly – and save money at the same time!”

The KStackers II from Matthews Studio Equipment and other support gear from the company will be on show at NAB 2018, Booth C5437 – under the big white Matthews balloon. KStackers II costs $ 219.00.