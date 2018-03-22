Expand your lighting with MSE KStackers II

Matthews Studio Equipment debuts its new KStackers II lighting support at NAB 2018, so you get larger, soft lighting easily.

By Jose Antunes March 22, 2018 News, Pro Photo, Production

Expand your lighting with MSE KStackers II

MSE’s continued goal is to develop equipment that adapts to all types of shooting challenges. That’s how they picked a concept from gaffer Alex Amyot to create the new KStackers II debuting at NAB 2018.

The K-Stacker II offers a simple solution for LED and FLO lighting support, allowing users to mount up to three FreeStyle 31 LED Panels or two 4ft/4Banks in a row. The LED controllers and 4Bank ballasts rig on the stand, or remotely up to 75 feet away via head extension cables. Or, power the LED’s via 24VDC batteries mounted on the K-Stacker II.

“Often, today’s shooters, who work mostly with LED and FLO lights, find themselves in situations where they need to get larger soft light out of the lights they have, but don’t have the gear they need to make it happen,” says Tyler Phillips, Vice President of Matthews Grip. “With our new K-Stacker II it’s easy. Based on a concept from Canadian-based gaffer Alex Amyot, Matthews has created a strong and robust tool that turns Kino Flo LED Panels and Fluorescent Fixtures into larger light sources.”

Expand your lighting with MSE KStackers II

The KStackers II confirms that MSE is willing to support creative ideas, whenever a shooter discovers the possibilities. The design of the Kstackers II allows for vertical mounting on a light stand, or downward mounting like a space light from a studio grid, giving users more options in terms of lighting from the exact same lights. Now, says, MSE, “it’s simple to build several of the world’s popular, professional, fluorescent fixtures into a compact configuration – easily – quickly – and save money at the same time!”

The KStackers II from Matthews Studio Equipment and other support gear from the company will be on show at NAB 2018, Booth C5437 – under the big white Matthews balloon. KStackers II costs $ 219.00.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Supersphere debuts VR flypacks at NAB 2018

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Supersphere debuts VR flypacks at NAB 2018
News

Supersphere debuts VR flypacks at NAB 2018

Designed to take the complexity out of immersive live production, the new 12G glass-to-glass...
Video Podcasting Station debuts at NAB 2018
News

Video Podcasting Station debuts at NAB 2018

MXL microphones and accessories, and Marshall cameras are used to create customized kits designed...
MSE debuts DuttiDOCK at NAB 2018
News

MSE debuts DuttiDOCK at NAB 2018

Constructed from strong 6061 T6 aircraft grade aluminum, the new DuttiDOCK was designed to...
EditShare talks cybercrime prevention at NAB 2018
News

EditShare talks cybercrime prevention at NAB 2018

EditShare will show at 2018 NAB Show how the new XStream EFS Auditing Dashboard...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of