With remote work being the norm for the foreseeable future, de to the pandemic, Elgato has just introduced its newest product, named Facecam, announced as a premium webcam.

Equipped with a Sony Starvis image sensor the new Facecam captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens. It arrives with a host of new gear for production.

Aiming to bridge the gap between a regular webcam and a professional camera used for streaming (using the CamLink solution from Elgato, for example), the Elgato Facecam, the first introduced by the company, aims to be more than a conventional webcam. The company, a well-known provider of hardware and software for streamers and content creators, wanted something different, and the result is Facecam, which Elgato says is a “webcam tailor-made for creating today’s most professional content” while also being “a cutting-edge entry into the world of professional-grade webcams.”

So, what do you get with the Facecam? Well, the company says that its first webcam “captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens” adding that “equipped with a Sony Starvis image sensor that excels in indoor lighting conditions, and an optimized fixed focus, Facecam keeps you looking sharp in live streams, conference calls, online classes, or anywhere demanding high-quality HD video capture.”

Facecam features a studio-quality f/2.4 24-mm, all-glass Elgato Prime Lens, paired with a state-of-the-art Sony Starvis CMOS sensor with back-illuminated pixel technology that ensures extraordinary detail in a variety of lighting conditions, especially indoors. Optimized fixed focus enables you to move freely and stay in focus, while an adjustable field of view up to 82° allows you to set close-up or wide-angle shots. Facecam outputs, Elgato claims, “true Full HD at 1080p60fps without artifacts thanks to an advanced image engine that outputs uncompressed video.”

Uncompressed image data

Facecam makes configuring and installing an expert webcam setup simple and easy, seamlessly mounting to nearly any monitor or camera mount via a choice of an expandable monitor clamp or a 1/4″ thread. Connecting to your PC or Mac via a detachable USB Type-C cable, uncompressed image data is transferred with extremely low latency. The accompanying Camera Hub app gives you DSLR-like control of settings such as field of view, brightness, and exposure – and your settings are saved directly to Facecam for instant recall on all your computers. The Stream Deck plugin enables instant tactile control and integration with your entire setup.

“With Elgato’s history of innovation in every aspect of content creation, we knew that our first webcam had to set a new standard in the industry,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “Facecam is the culmination of thousands of hours of meticulous engineering, and it comes at a time when more people than ever are looking to build a highly professional setup that can help establish and grow their audiences. Facecam is a blend of premium hardware and advanced software that gives users an intuitive, powerful solution to achieve stunning video quality. Manually tuning a camera to capture the perfect shot has never been easier.”

Wave XLR debuts

Debuting alongside Facecam, Wave XLR connects your existing high-quality XLR microphone to your PC, upgrading its audio capabilities and enabling integration with the Elgato Wave Link app to mix your microphone audio with multiple other independent audio sources. Controlling your microphone with Wave XLR is easy thanks to its silent capacitive mute button and multifunctional control dial. Proprietary Clipguard technology prevents sound distortion when input levels peak, while up to 75dB of ultra-low-noise gain amplifies insensitive mics. Wave XLR also provides up to 48 volts of phantom power to drive condenser microphones for extra high audio detail and capacity. Like Facecam, Wave XLR integrates perfectly with Stream Deck for advanced audio control.

Next in the lineup is the all-new Stream Deck. The iconic interface with fifteen bright LCD keys that can be customized with icons and actions to control apps and tools, Stream Deck now sports detachable components that allow users to completely personalize their setup. A new fixed-angle desktop stand keeps Stream Deck firmly planted and can be removed to lay the unit flat or mount as desired. The USB Type-C cable can be disconnected and replaced by any USB Type-C cable. Plus, the faceplate easily snaps off so users can just as easily snap on a different design from a growing range of custom faceplates adorned in vibrant colors and graphics.

Wave Mic Arm LP, a new mounting option

With the recently updated Stream Deck 5.0 app, available free to all users, as ProVideo Coalition mentioned last June, and Store featuring plugins, royalty-free music tracks, sound effects and more, Stream Deck is an extremely versatile, fully customizable control interface for any computer-based workflow. It is also the perfect companion for Elgato products, including Facecam and Wave XLR.

Joining Elgato’s selection of Wave audio gear and accessories, Wave Mic Arm and Wave Mic Arm LP offer content creators, radio broadcasters, business professionals – anyone with a desktop audio setup – two premium-quality mounting options. Wave Mic Arm, a traditional suspension boom arm, stands tall at 750mm / 29.5in and comes with an extension riser that adds another 150mm / 5.9in of height to reach over bigger obstacles such as computer monitors.

Wave Mic Arm LP, by contrast, is an all-metal, low-profile boom arm that sits below the shoulder line to ensure an unobstructed view while making a stunning impression on and off camera. Streamlined and elegantly designed, both mic arms feature hidden cable channels with removable covers for easy access, an adjustable clamp mount that fits popular desk designs, and a ball head with a 1/4″ screw plus 3/8″-5/8″ adapters for ultimate flexibility.

Whether you are just getting started or looking to upgrade, Facecam and the newest wave of Elgato streaming gear and accessories have the power to turn your desktop into a professional content studio. Elgato Facecam, Stream Deck, Wave XLR, Wave Mic Arm, and Wave Mic Arm LP are available immediately from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

Elgato Facecam, Stream Deck, Wave XLR, Wave Mic Arm, and Wave Mic Arm LP are backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR & Elgato worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of Elgato Facecam, Stream Deck, Wave XLR, Wave Mic Arm, and Wave Mic Arm LP, please refer to the Elgato website or contact your local CORSAIR/Elgato sales or PR representative.