EIZO’s ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145 is the first HDR monitor in the world to have its HDR and SDR reproducibility evaluated and awarded by the German Broadcast Technology Institute (IRT).

EIZO announced recently that its ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145 was evaluated and awarded by the German Broadcast Technology Institute (IRT). With 60 years of experience, the IRT is an internationally renowned research and innovation center for broadcasting and media technology. It monitors, evaluates, and develops new technologies in digital audio-visual media with the aim of strategically adapting broadcasting concepts towards new market conditions and requirements.

According to EIZO, the IRT measured the ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145 according to the requirements of the EBU (European Broadcasting Union). It was in depth on its capability to accurately reproduce the BT.2100 HLG and BT.2100 PQ HDR standards as well the BT.2020 SDR standard. According to the report issued by the IRT, the monitor was awarded Class 1B in the categories of HLG and PQ transfer characteristics, color temperature, black level and dynamic range color production, and homogeneity. EIZO also had its SDR reproducibility reviewed and was awarded Class 1 in transfer function, color temperature, black level and dynamic range, color production, and homogeneity.

Color grading in HDR

The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145 achieves a high brightness of 1000 cd/m2 as well as a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. With its dual-layer LCD panel, it overcomes the severe drawbacks of other HDR technologies such as ABL (Auto Brightness Limiter) and local dimming. This ensures that users can display both bright and dark images with accuracy.

The IRT concluded, “The monitor is able to display large image areas with high brightness levels (irrespective of the size and brightness) while also achieving very low black levels thanks to dual-layer LCD technology.”

Due to its characteristics, the ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145 can be used reliably for professional post production work. It supports both HLG and PQ gamma curves in order to display content that approximates the human perception of color and light, making it ideal for color grading in the HDR video workflow.

Compatible with AJA Hi5-4K-Plus SDI

With a 31.1 inch IPS panel offering a native resolution of 4096 x 2160 (a 17:9 aspect ratio) this DCI 4K monitor features 2 DisplayPorts (HDCP 1.3) and 2 HDMI (Deep Color, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4) video connections, along with USB 3.1. The monitor supports various video formats including HDMI compatible with 10-bit 4:2:2 at 50/60p. DisplayPort supports up to 10-bit 4:4:4 at 50/60p.The wide gamut faithfully reproduces 99% of the DCI-P3 standard used in post production.

The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145 HDR reference monitor has been tested for compatibility with the AJA Hi5-4K-Plus SDI to HDMI converter so you can reliably equip the monitor for SDI connectivity. The CB-01 SDI converter bracket is designed for attaching the AJA converter directly to the back of the monitor, providing simple SDI connection and keeping cabling controlled and out of sight. Furthermore, the ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145 powers the Hi5-4K-Plus, eliminating the need for the power adapter that comes with the converter.

