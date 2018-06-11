News

AJA introduces Hi5-12G and HA5-12G Mini-Converters

Available in three model configurations, the new Mini-Converters from AJA make it easier and more cost-efficient to transmit high quality signals between 12G-SDI and HDMI devices and displays.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes June 11, 2018

Designed to streamline the transmission of high resolution, high frame rate and deep color content over long distances, the new AJA new Mini-Converters will be available Summer 2018.

Announced by AJA at the recent InfoComm 2018, the new Mini-Converters aim to simplify conversion between 4K/UltraHD HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI, with options to extend signals up to 10km over a single fiber link. AJA announced Hi5-12G, a new 12G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 Mini-Converter, and HA5-12G, an HDMI 2.0 to 12G-SDI Mini-Converter, each available in three model configurations, with or without Fiber SFPs.

The next generation of Hi5-4K-Plus, Hi5-12G converts a 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD 12G-SDI single-link input with eight channels of embedded digital audio to an HDMI 2.0 output with two or eight channels of audio. Hi5-12G can also generate HDR metadata in accordance with HDMI v2.0b/CTA-861-G. The compact device features a 12G-SDI single-link input with a re-clocked SDI loop out for simpler confidence monitoring or pass on for SDI pipelines. Fiber SFP-equipped Hi5-12G models include the Hi5-12G-R receiver, which extends HDMI 4K signals over long distances from either an SDI or a Fiber connected source, and the Hi5-12G-TR transceiver, which delivers a 4K/UltraHD SDI or Fiber source signal to an HDMI destination with pass on of the source through SDI or Fiber to a secondary destination. Hi5-12G models include a DWP-U power supply and USB port for firmware updates.

HA5-12G, the next evolution of AJA’s HA5-4K Mini-Converter, allows users to convert an HDMI 2.0 input with up to eight channels of audio from the HDMI source or two-channel analog audio (RCA) to two 12G-SDI single-link outputs with eight or two channels of digital embedded audio. HA5-12G is also capable of analyzing HDR infoframe data coming in over HDMI in accordance with HDMI v2.0b/CTA-861-G. The portable converter includes two SDI DA outputs and transmits 12G-SDI on each SDI link, reducing cable runs when transporting 4K/UltraHD SDI. Fiber SFP-equipped HA5-12G models include the HA5-12G-T single-channel transmitter, which extends HDMI 4K signals over long distances (10km Single-Mode), and the HA5-12G-2T dual-channel transmitter, offering two 12G-SDI coaxial outputs and two 12G-SDI over Fiber outputs to simultaneously enable HDMI 4K source extension to multiple locations without a distribution amplifier. HA5-12G models include a DWP-U power supply and USB port for firmware updates.

“As 4K/UltraHD workflows become more common across production, broadcast, post and ProAV, we’re seeing an uptick in the demand for 4K/UltraHD conversion between HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI,” said AJA President Nick Rashby. “Hi5-12G and HA5-12G answer that need, making it easier and more cost-efficient to transmit high quality signals between 12G-SDI and HDMI devices and displays located far apart, with single cable simplicity.”

Hi5-12G and HA5-12G will be available Summer 2018 for $795 each; Hi5-12G-R and HA5-12G-T will be available Summer 2018 for $995, and Hi5-12G-TR and HA5-12G-2T will be available Summer 2018 for $1195.


