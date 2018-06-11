Designed to streamline the transmission of high resolution, high frame rate and deep color content over long distances, the new AJA new Mini-Converters will be available Summer 2018.

Announced by AJA at the recent InfoComm 2018, the new Mini-Converters aim to simplify conversion between 4K/UltraHD HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI, with options to extend signals up to 10km over a single fiber link. AJA announced Hi5-12G, a new 12G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 Mini-Converter, and HA5-12G, an HDMI 2.0 to 12G-SDI Mini-Converter, each available in three model configurations, with or without Fiber SFPs.

The next generation of Hi5-4K-Plus, Hi5-12G converts a 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD 12G-SDI single-link input with eight channels of embedded digital audio to an HDMI 2.0 output with two or eight channels of audio. Hi5-12G can also generate HDR metadata in accordance with HDMI v2.0b/CTA-861-G. The compact device features a 12G-SDI single-link input with a re-clocked SDI loop out for simpler confidence monitoring or pass on for SDI pipelines. Fiber SFP-equipped Hi5-12G models include the Hi5-12G-R receiver, which extends HDMI 4K signals over long distances from either an SDI or a Fiber connected source, and the Hi5-12G-TR transceiver, which delivers a 4K/UltraHD SDI or Fiber source signal to an HDMI destination with pass on of the source through SDI or Fiber to a secondary destination. Hi5-12G models include a DWP-U power supply and USB port for firmware updates.

HA5-12G, the next evolution of AJA’s HA5-4K Mini-Converter, allows users to convert an HDMI 2.0 input with up to eight channels of audio from the HDMI source or two-channel analog audio (RCA) to two 12G-SDI single-link outputs with eight or two channels of digital embedded audio. HA5-12G is also capable of analyzing HDR infoframe data coming in over HDMI in accordance with HDMI v2.0b/CTA-861-G. The portable converter includes two SDI DA outputs and transmits 12G-SDI on each SDI link, reducing cable runs when transporting 4K/UltraHD SDI. Fiber SFP-equipped HA5-12G models include the HA5-12G-T single-channel transmitter, which extends HDMI 4K signals over long distances (10km Single-Mode), and the HA5-12G-2T dual-channel transmitter, offering two 12G-SDI coaxial outputs and two 12G-SDI over Fiber outputs to simultaneously enable HDMI 4K source extension to multiple locations without a distribution amplifier. HA5-12G models include a DWP-U power supply and USB port for firmware updates.

“As 4K/UltraHD workflows become more common across production, broadcast, post and ProAV, we’re seeing an uptick in the demand for 4K/UltraHD conversion between HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI,” said AJA President Nick Rashby. “Hi5-12G and HA5-12G answer that need, making it easier and more cost-efficient to transmit high quality signals between 12G-SDI and HDMI devices and displays located far apart, with single cable simplicity.”

Hi5-12G and HA5-12G will be available Summer 2018 for $795 each; Hi5-12G-R and HA5-12G-T will be available Summer 2018 for $995, and Hi5-12G-TR and HA5-12G-2T will be available Summer 2018 for $1195.