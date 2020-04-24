The pandemic has made remote production a keyword for professionals and multiple companies show their solutions for collaborative cloud-based media production. Here is EditShare’s new option: EFSv.

EditShare’s new solution for individual storytellers and enterprise workgroups wanting to transition on-premise productions to optimized remote production workflows in the cloud is a resilient, open, and secure media ecosystem that the company believes is the future. EditShare Customer Success team is currently migrating a number of enterprise customer deployments to EFSv environments and is ready to onboard new customers.

A technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, EditShare is making collaborative cloud-based media production possible with its virtualized video editing and storage platform – EFSv. Initially running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, the open EFSv platform supports, says the company, “industry-standard third-party creative tools for editing, audio mixing, and grading with best-in-class security capabilities such as file auditing to propel secure, end-to-end editorial workflows in the cloud. EFSv native drivers eliminate traditional IT bottlenecks and deliver superior performance in virtual environments. And, by leveraging the EditShare RESTful API, customers and technology partners can easily automate advanced storage management workflows.”

Cloud is no longer just “nice to have”

“Only the cloud can bring the depth of flexibility that’s essential for today’s unusual and disruptive circumstances. Overnight, the advantages offered by the cloud have changed from being ‘nice to have’ to ‘necessary,’” states Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. “We have real-world experience successfully deploying EditShare customer workflows to run in AWS and Tencent Cloud. EFSv is the culmination of these successes.” Mudholkar explains the expansive capabilities, “With EFSv, there is no loss of capabilities. Everything, including project sharing, editing, and bin locking, is virtualized. Users can spin up an entire virtual facility in moments, with all the computing power they need to complete real-world projects in the cloud.”

Commercially available now, EFSv packages include the workstation and GPU resources required to support teams of all sizes. The EFSv packages also include EditShare’s Flow media management and remote production workflow tools. Flow adds a control layer to virtualized storage pools, with tools to scan, log, search, and organize media, assemble story packages, and move content between object and block tiers of storage and also between cloud and on-premise tiers. Flow’s automation capabilities let users orchestrate redundant tasks and complex workflows, optimizing workflow efficiencies.

Move workflows to the cloud

Stuart McGeechan, vice president of customer success, comments on EditShare readiness, “We will walk through the framework, setup, and ongoing management of your production environment in the cloud. We can advise on methods for clustering cloud instances to meet the scale-out variable requirements of bandwidth, storage, and multi-track editing in the cloud. And, we’ll give you a blueprint for starting small and growing as your needs grow. Our team will work with yours to accelerate cloud deployments and increase productivity.”

The flexible EditShare pricing structure provides customers transparency with options to purchase the EFSv subscription alone or inclusive of cloud services. EditShare’s 24/7 Customer Success team is available to consult and move client workflows to the cloud. This includes cloud configuration, data migration, workflow design and system automation. Follow the link for more information on EditShare services, support and upgrades.

Video production embraces the cloud

The cloud has transformed every industry, and video production can embrace the cloud today and unlock amazing potential moving forward. Solutions as the one offered by EditShare are becoming essential, as many in the industry believe that being able to work remotely from a variety of locations is not only possible but should be a permanent capability.

Through this pandemic, companies discovered that their organizations require a permanent remote workforce capability for future breakouts from the current health crisis, or for potential future like incidents or disasters. The best thing they can do is invest in a solution that will be in place, not only ready for any unexpected crisis but for regular use, because the concept of WFH – Work From Home has finally been widespread and many believe it is here to stay.