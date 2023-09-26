This week on Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews the four editors from the hit show, The Bear: Joanna Nagel, Adam Epstein, Naya Imani, and Megan Mancini.

The group discusses their experiences working on the show and the challenges and joys of editing collaboratively to develop characters and tell stories. They also explore the importance of music and sound design and how that helps their own editing process. They also mention the courage and skill required to make editing decisions and discuss the collaboration with the director. Different editing techniques are used to enhance storytelling and bring out the emotions of the characters.

The podcast also outlines various aspects of the show, such as its setting in Chicago, the importance of supporting characters, and the use of a Super 8 aesthetic in a particular episode. The editors aim to ensure that every character is fully understood and has their moment to shine, which they reveal throughout the course of the conversation.

