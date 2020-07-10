DZOFilm Announces Pictor 20-55mm + 50-125mm T2.8 S35 Lens

From the solid MFT Linglung cinema zooms, 10-24mm and 20-70mm, to S35 parfocal cine lens with DZO Pictor 20-55mm T2.8 and 50-125mm T2.8 parfocal zoom lenses. DZO Film continues to grow and give filmmakers affordable and robust lens options. The price for the Pictor 20-55mm and 50-125mm $2289 and $2489, respectively. Currently, buying the pair together and the price is $4499, slight savings. Shipping dates? Not yet known.

As you would expect from a cinema-style zoom, these lenses are parfocal, just like the DZO Film MFT options. Parfocal, if you do not know, means the glass holds focus throughout the zoom range. A crucial feature for some users who like to zoom for critical focus then zoom out to their desired framing.

Minimal focus breathing is a powerful feature in DZO Film’s other lenses, so it is not surprising to see DZO Film ensuring minimal focus breathing is a feature in the two Pictor Lenses. The internal focus design with floating elements virtually eliminates focus breathing.

The Pictor Lenses from DZO Film have a Super35 image circle. In my mind, the 20-55mm and 50-125mm focal lengths are a useful mid-range duo. I prefer a wider wide lens and a longer telephoto for the type of footage I tend to shoot the most often. For example, 50-125mm is a decent interview focal length if a little short for close shots. Of course, this is just my opinion, and likely, you will find a different result and experience.

The 16-blade iris creates round out-of-focus highlights, which have a more natural appearance and contribute to the lens’s natural-looking bokeh.

Pictor Cinema Build

The lens features cine-style gear rings on the focus, iris, and zoom lens rings, making it compatible with cine-style lens accessories such as follow focus units, lens motors, and lens control systems. The 95mm outer front diameter allows you to use various compatible third-party matte boxes, and the lens has an 86mm filter thread. A lens support foot enables you to support the lens on rods to help reduce strain on your camera’s lens port.

If the Pictor S35m lenses are like DZO Film’s MFT Linglang 20-70mm and 10-24mm, then the mechanics and optics should be compact and smooth, allowing precise operation focus and aperture.

At 3.5 lbs, the Pictor 20-55mm T2.8 Zoom and 3.75 lbs for the 50-125mm are more substantial than a DSLR lens and a touch heavier than a Sigma 18-35mm Cine Lens. If using the Pictor lens on a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, the glass will be the heaviest part of the rig. The weight distribution may make your platform a little front heavy. Of course, this may be what you want if you have built up the camera with many accessories. Then again, 3.5 lbs and 3.75 lbs are not all too heavy and likely will not tire out a camera operator.

Increases Sense of Separation

One of the ways I’d like to see improvement in the new Pictor lenses is focusing. I’m not writing about the mechanics of the lenses I tested: the 10-24mm and 20-70mm. I’m writing about actually see if something is in focus. In MFT, the smooth transition from focus to de-focus was smooth to make it a little tough to see if something was in focus or slightly out of focus. The natural separation when shooting S35mm should help users have a better experience.

Interchangeable mount system with PL, E, EF and LPL mounts,